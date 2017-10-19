2017: Biggest & Best Fall Fest.

Featured Food, Fun and Music For Thousands of All Ages

Ellicottville, NY – The weather and a great mix of crafters, artists and vendors came together to bring out families, friends, and an overall great crowd to make the Ellicottville Fall Festival the largest and best in the 42-year history of the event, according the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce. The weekend before and after the event saw large crowds who wanted to miss the traffic of the festival and enjoy Ellicottville’s merchants. The economic impact to the community is amazing.

The two-day arts and crafts show saw untold thousands of people make their way through the booths and our fabulous shops. Guests, from toddler to adult, enjoyed the weekend’s 80-degree temperatures. Thousands took the trip to the top of the hill at both Holiday Valley and HoliMont, taking advantage of some of the best views of autumn colors at both resorts.

Holiday Valley was not only filled with leaf-peepers but people looking to get a jump on the ski season with a new pair of skis, or at least new to them at the Ski Swap. Runners and mountain bikers also reveled in the warm temperatures for the annual 5K and mountain bike races on the hill.

Overwhelmingly positive comments have come in to the Chamber of Commerce praising the blend and quality of vendors at this year’s event. Smiles on the hundreds of children’s faces at the carnival by the Washington Square building were a giveaway of the family fun that was to be had all weekend.

Even the Buffalo News came down to see everyone having a great time. Did your picture land on the Gusto Smiles Around Ellicottville photo essay? Check it out here: http://galleries.buffalonews.com and look for the Smiles at Ellicottville Fall Festival gallery.

Hats off to our local bars and restaurants for all the music in the village from Friday night through Sunday. Nearly a dozen venues hosted 27 bands. The food court on Jefferson Street was home to some great vendors with everything from sausage, peppers and onions to turkey legs, pierogis to bison. There were even shish kabobs, soups, fries, Asian noodles, beef on wick, fried dough and the ever-popular kettle corn.

Over the course of its 42-year history, the Ellicottville Fall Festival has continued to evolve, becoming a better, more family friendly event. As the Chamber of Commerce begins its review of the 2017 Fall Festival, the 43rd Annual Fall Festival, to be held Oct. 6 and 7, 2018 is already in the planning stages. The staff of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce and all their partners will be working to make the event even better. We are proud that our event gives local charities the opportunity to raise an estimated $50,000 from the festival and provides increased income for our work force and business owners alike.

The staff of the Chamber of Commerce wish to thank all involved in making the festival such a success. Special thanks to the DPW crew, Village Special Events Committee, Ellicottville Volunteer Fire Company, Ellicottville Great Valley Ambulance staff, Ellicottville Central School students and staff for helping with the cleanup. We would also like to thank local, county, and state law enforcement, the NYS DOT, the Ellicottville Library for managing our information booth, shirt and poster sales, our great merchants, our resident and non-resident home owners and all the various service partners of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce.