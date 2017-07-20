2017 Cattaraugus Co. Fair

“Top New Male Vocalist” Awarded to Artist Joe Nichols

The Cattaraugus County Fair July 31-August 6 is celebrating its 175th year with exciting rides, animal shows and much more free entertainment.

The Cattaraugus County Fair proudly presents multi-platinum, 4X Grammy nominated, RED BOW country artist Joe Nichols in concert – Thursday, August 3rd at 8pm, with special guests WNY’s own West Of The Mark!! Tickets on sale now.

Joe Nichols is one of country music’s most praised traditional country artists. Nichols has six #1 hits and eight Top 10 singles to his credit, including chart-toppers like “Brokenheartsville,” “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” and “Gimmie That Girl,” and Top 10 smashes like “The Impossible,” “If Nobody Believed In You,” “What’s A Guy Gotta Do,” “Size Matters,” “I’ll Wait For You,” “Undone,” and “Yeah.”

The 4X Grammy nominee is the winner of the Academy of Country Music’s “Top New Male Vocalist” award, the CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” award and the prestigious “Horizon Award” from the Country Music Association.

For more information on this event please visit http://cattarauguscofair.com/.