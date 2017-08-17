2017 Celtic Festival

Two Days of Scottish Heritage in Mayville Park

By Nicholas Pircio

All people with a love of Scotland in their hearts and heritage will be heading to Mayville Lakeside Park on August 25th and 26th, Friday night and Saturday, for the 12th annual Jamestown Regional Celtic Festival and Gathering of the Clans, put on by the 96th Highlanders. The Friday night kickoff starts at 6pm and ends at 9:30pm. The Saturday night celebration also runs from 6-9:30pm, while the Celtic Festival starts at 9am. Come on over to enjoy the Scottish games, bagpipe music, Scottish Auction and more.

During the festival on Saturday, eight pipe bands will start playing half hour concerts from 9am-5pm. Each pipe band will do a twenty-minute concert in the morning and another twenty-minute concert in the afternoon, according to Doug Clark, festival organizer. There are also two times when all the pipe bands get together on the parade deck and do three or four sets, at noon and 5pm. The massed bands will also gather to play for opening ceremonies and to close out the festivities, according to Clark.

“It’s like a big parade from nine in the morning until five in the afternoon. One band marches on and plays in a circle. When they’re done they march out playing and another band comes in right behind them. So the people who are sitting in the pipe band circle get continuous pipe band music all day long. It’s really cool!”

Clark said the day also features a Celtic music tent over by Vendors Row. Celtic Creek from North East Pennsylvania will do a dual combination of guitar, flute and singing in the morning. Sue Tillotson and Jim Cunningham from Lakewood will drop by for the afternoon. Along with the music, the tent will host the Scottish Highland Dancers from Niagara Falls, Ontario.

You can head over to the other end of the field at the Beer and Wine Garden Stage for more musical fare. Clark says, “On Friday night The Town Pants are coming in from Vancouver, Canada. They’re a great group and they’ve played in Chautauqua County many times. They haven’t been here yet this year, so we’re looking to have a lot of people Friday night from 6-9:30pm for The Town Pants.”

Saturday’s lineup includes Emerald Isle from Buffalo and Penny Whiskey from Buffalo, similar to The Town Pants but not as nationally known, according to Clark. “They’re a great band and they’re coming to really rock the crowd during the night.” A complete listing of bands can be found online at “96th highlanders.com.”

The Scottish Heavy Athletes will also be featured on Saturday. These include the Open Stone Throw, the Weight Throw for distance, the Scottish Hammer Throw, the Caber (log) Toss, the Sheaf Toss (pitchfork event), and the Weight Toss (for height). “The Stone Throw is like a shot put but is actually a sixteen pound stone that they actually throw.”

As part of the action, don’t miss the Scottish Heavy Wrestling demonstrations put on by Scott Wendel, who’s well known in international wrestling circles, and who notes there are many wrestling games in Scotland. Wendel said, “It’s all part of a celebration more than anything else, being a Scot, and being a Highlander.” What better reason to come on out and experience the entire Festival yourself!