2017 Ellicottville Rodeo

2017 Ellicottville Championship Rodeo; June 29 – July 2

Yeeehaw!! An honest-to-goodness rodeo at the home of the Nightmare Hayrides on Sommerville Street, complete with bronco bustin’, bull riding, calf roping, barrel racing and stick horse racing for the kids.

The shows take place Thursday June 29-Saturday July 1 at 7pm followed by a matinee show Sunday July 2 at 2pm.

Gates open 2 hours prior to shows so you can check out the vendors. Plenty of food and drinks available including the ever-popular chicken bbq. Fireworks after each night show.

Kids age 10 and under are invited to bring their own stick horse, saddle up and get ready for the 11th annual Kids Stick Horse Round-Up. Register 1 hour before each show. Don’t have your own stick horse? Purchase one at the Rodeo Tack Shop the day of the Rodeo.

For more information on this event please visit http://www.EllicottvilleRodeo.com.