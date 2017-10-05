2017 EVL Halloween Half

Halloween Half Marathon October 28

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the village of Ellicottville will be filled with smiling faces in costumes and running shoes as the EVL Halloween Half Marathon and 5k will enter its third year. Both the half marathon (11am start) and the 5K (11:15am start) begin and end in the heart of town at 5 Monroe Street. While the course in itself gives competitors beautiful country roads to enjoy along the way, add in an array of cool, scary and just plain fun costumes, and you’ve got yourself an unforgettable race and a great way to enjoy fall, Ellicottville-style.

All participants receive custom designed medals, string backpacks as well as men’s and women’s shirts. Not to mention many Ellicottville merchants offer great discounts that weekend for runners which athletes will receive in the race packet. The after party is a blast with Ellicottville Brewing Company craft beer and many wonderful give away prizes from businesses around Ellicottville. In addition, costume awards will be given by Watson’s Chocolates for best group, best individual, funniest, scariest, most girly, best kid and best in show.

If you haven’t signed up yet there is still space in both events but they are going fast! So grab your friends, pick out your costume and get ready to RUN! For more info check out the Facebook page, or visit www.evlhalf.com.