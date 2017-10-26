2017 Great Pumpkin Shoot

Hosted by Besecker & Coss Appliance Parts & Service

Sunday, November 5 Besecker & Cross will hold their annual “Great Pumpkin Shoot” at noon next to their store, 1553 Olean/Portville Road in Olean. This year’s fundraiser is for Southern Tier Animal Rescue (S.T.A.R.) Registration to be in the event will start at noon, and team members are on each side of the slingshot and one in the middle. Teams will try to aim for the paper targets, being able to break through them.

Registration cost in $15 which includes one small pumpkin and use of the large slingshot. Additional pumpkins can be purchased for $5. There will be prizes to win!

Southern Tier Animal Rescue is a non-profit, All-breed rescue. They take unwanted, abused and unclaimed animals from Allegany & Surrounding Counties. They foster animals in local homes where they get basic training, house training, leash training, and sociability training. All the needs for the animals are paid out of pocket and from donations from the community. Check them out on their Facebook page! https://www.facebook.com/starsorphans/