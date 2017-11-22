2017 Irish Christmas

Raising Money to Benefit Families of Catt. County

“Bob McCarthy’s” Irish Christmas, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ellicottville enters its 12th year at Ellicottville Brewing Company (EBC) next Friday, December 1st. The Irish Christmas tradition continues in Bob’s honor as he touched so many in Ellicottville with his spirit and generosity. Although it can never be the same with his passing, Bob’s dedication to this event inspires us to continue with his magic. It was McCarthy who said “I love doing Irish Christmas which is a night of Irish magic. I don’t know how the magic gets there, but it just does. That’s the beauty of it.”

Bob McCarthy’s Irish Christmas fundraiser has become an event to remember and one that locals and weekenders alike don’t miss. McCarthy’s wagon will be parked outside of EBC starting around 7am, where new toys and unwrapped gifts are collected for Santa’s Workshop and the Sheriffs Santa Program, both of which provide gifts to make Christmas a little special for less fortunate families. Again this year a number of restaurants will serve a special Irish dish at a reasonable price or you can order from the great EBC menu.

The highlight of course is the Pie Auction with fantastic pies baked by the great home chefs of Ellicottville. Your mouth will water when you see some of these unique pies from secret family recipes. Many of the pies will be auctioned in their own unique pie box or with a special piece. For those who are too shy to buy one in the auction, some pies will be for sale on their own.

Once again Ed Frederickson is creating some very special pie boxes, bird houses and furniture in the “McCarthy tradition” for the auction. Believe it or not a few of Bob’s original creations will be auctioned off as well. You can see his birdhouse at Katy’s, while others will be on display as you enter the event.

The spirit of the season is unmatched in Ellicottville, and Bob McCarthy’s Irish Christmas is a perfect opportunity to share it with friends. Irish music, food and fun and all for his favorite cause! Remember to mark your calendar, Friday December 1st at 6pm at EBC to share the spirit with friends to help give back to families in our community.