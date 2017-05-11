2017 Olean Garage Sale

Olean’s Community Wide Garage Sale 2017

OLEAN — The officials at Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce have scheduled the Community-Wide Garage Sale on Saturday, May 20, from 9am-4pm. The Chamber is encouraging people to get up in their attics, basements, and garages and start sorting and cleaning.

For anyone who is interested in holding a garage sale at their home, they need to register their address with GOACC and will be place on the garage sale map for a $3 fee. GOACC will need address, and a short list of items that the home would be selling. Deadline to enter is Wednesday, May 17 at noon. Maps depicting the locations of the garages sales will be available on Friday, May 19 and also will be handed out from GOACC office on the morning of the sales, beginning at 7-9am. Mail or drop off garage sale information to GOACC, 301 North Union Street. You may also fax information to 372-7912 or email info@oleanny.com.

For more information on the garage sale, please contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 716-372-4433.