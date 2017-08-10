2017 Tuscan Moon, Aug. 26

Charity Dinner Event at Holiday Valley Pool Complex

By Chad Neal

The warm months are dwindling down and the annual Tuscan Moon charity event at Holiday Valley’s pool complex and cabana bar is right around the corner as well. One of the “must attend” soirees in Ellicottville, Tuscan Moon, an event first thrown in 2010 in the name of one of Ellicottville’s greatest philanthropists, the late Michael Kerns Sr., will be held Saturday, August 26th at 6pm. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ellicottville, Tuscan Moon is the end of summer dinner party in Ellicottville, that will have all proceeds going to the Rotary Club of Ellicottville. In the past the themed event had always been casual dress as it is this year too, it is Ellicottville.

As most dinner parties go, hors d’oeurves will start the party and will be served by student volunteers from Ellicottville Central School. The appetizers will be provided by Katy’s Cafe, Katy’s Fly-In, John Harvard’s Brew House and Villaggio. But that won’t be the end of it, there are going to be 14 different restaurants cooking up signature dishes that will be available at 16 individual food stations, and it’s all you can eat. This year the dishes are going to be signature Italian cuisines made by the several chefs and cooks from the local restaurants. “A great Antipasta Table and Pasta Station with multiple pastas, sauces, sausage and meatballs will tempt all. You will die for the seafood Medley from John Harvard’s and the Seafood Lasagna from Meyer’s Steak House is out of this world.” Stated the press release from the Rotary Club of Ellicottville adding that there will be vegetarian and gluten free dinner choices too.

Some of the other choices that will be available at the many food stations at the Tuscan Moon event are Milanese Chicken, Frutti De Mare, Veal Cannelloni, Eggplant Parmesan, Hand Carved Beef Tenderloin and so much more for any palate. The dessert table will be mainly chocolates and specialties from Watson’s Chocolates and special cakes, cookies and tarts from the Master Tom Kneeland.

The entertainment for the event will be Mike Nugent. He has played Tuscan Moon before and was loved by all so he is back by popular demand. His set list will be songs by Michael Buble’, Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Tony Bennett and more. And there is a teaser that a popular singer from the event’s past will be taking the stage too, and apparently this entertainer has been on America’s Got Talent. That is all the Rotary Club of Ellicottville has let the Villager know so far, but it is intriguing.

And for more charitable funds to help with the cause will be the Silent and Live Auctions. There are over 50 baskets put together that are going to be available in the silent auction including an EBC Brewery Tour and gift merchandise basket, and original artwork set, an I love my dog Basket, an Ellicottville Basket with gift cards and memorabilia, a rare wine basket, a golf lovers basket and many more baskets from Ellicottville’s shops. The live auction will include a Cutco Knife Set, 4 Buffalo Sabres Tickets, a Holiday Valley Weekend Stay Package and a Kayak from Adventure Bound on the Fly among some other great packages not yet disclosed.

Dubbed as the “absolute best gourmet dinner party in Ellicottville”, Tuscan Moon has over 200 people attending each year it has been celebrating the Philanthropy of the late Michael Kerns Sr. Raising funds for the Rotary’s many worthwhile projects. It is the upscale end of the summer event. Tickets are $65 and available from the Chamber of Commerce, EVL Spirits and Katy’s Cafe. Or you can order by phone with your credit card by calling Kegs at 716-699-8758 before 6pm.