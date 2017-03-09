22nd Annual Food Drive

HV Ski Patrol Collects for Local Community

Mardi Gras Weekend is here and what better way to kick it off than by giving to those less fortunate and in need. The Holiday Valley Ski Patrol is proud to sponsor the 22nd Annual Food Drive to benefit the Ellicottville Food Pantry. Members of the ski patrol will be collecting non-perishable food items, paper products, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and/or cash donations at Tops Market this Friday, March 10 from 5-9pm and Saturday, March 11 from 9am-6pm. You can also donate during the Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday beginning around 6:30pm. Patrollers will be pushing grocery carts on both sides of the street during the parade in their red jackets with white cross accepting your generous donations. To help you enjoy this weekend’s festivities, a string of beads will be given out for each donation made either at Tops Market or during the parade.

The Ellicottville Food Bank assists many families who rely upon these donations for basic daily needs. With your generosity, together we can help those less fortunate in the community.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please feel free to contact me at danielpbuchanan@yahoo.com or 716-249-1169. We hope to see you during another fun Mardi Gras Weekend. The Holiday Valley Ski Patrol and the Ellicottville community thank you in advance for your support.