A Look at the Year Ahead

The Town and Village have Similar Plans for the New Year

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

The Town and Village of Ellicottville have a history of working closely together to maintain the quality of our community. In talking to both Village Mayor John Burrell and Town Supervisor Matt McAndrew, it appears the two entities will be working closer than ever. One of the first projects the two municipalities are taking on is creating a combined office of Public Works Director. Supervisor McAndrew says they are currently working with the Village on a job description for the new position. The candidate would need a strong engineering background and would be responsible for the buildings, grounds, parks, streets, drainage, water and sewer systems, sidewalks, and all the equipment used by both entities. The director would report to both the Village and Town boards. Mr. McAndrew says agreements would be in place for resolving any conflicts. He says the Town and Village should be able to begin the hiring process in March or April.

Cooperation is also on the mind of Village Mayor John Burrell. He plans on “working as closely as we can,” with the surrounding towns and municipalities. Another project the Town and Village are working on is the creation of a joint Water District. This means the operation and maintenance of the water system would be a single entity. This would make it similar to the sewer system that is run by the Village. Mr. Burrell also points out that during the past year the offices of Town and Village Attorney were occupied by the same person, Kathleen Moriarty. Similarly, the Village and Town Planner offices are filled by Gary Palumbo. That way the left-hand knows what the right hand is doing.

In looking forward to the new year, Mayor Burrell lists off several projects, he has lined up. He is continuing to find ways to increase parking in the Village. Part of that is the delineation of parking spaces on Washington, Elizabeth, and Monroe Streets; an effort that has been very popular. Burrell says replacing the sidewalks on Washington is a top priority. Also, the grass strips will be removed between the sidewalk and the road on Washington, Jefferson and Monroe. As part of keeping the Village’s designation as part of Tree City USA, the mayor has named Tom Lowry as the Village’s Arborist. Mr. Lowry has a degree in Forestry and the mayor hopes, now most the tree maintenance will be done “in-house.” With the near completion of the upgrade of the Village Waste Water Treatment plant, there are a few improvements left-to-be-done. One is to build an addition for storing equipment. It will be built where it will act as a partial sound barrier to help reduce the fan noise on Donlen Drive.

Meanwhile, Town Supervisor Matt McAndrew has a list of projects for the town. Most immediate for him are the contract negotiations with the Highway Department and the Police. Mr. McAndrew says work continues creating an inventory of the roads, signs, guardrails, and other infrastructure of the town. He is looking to install sidewalks on Mill, Sugartown, and McKinley Roads. Culvert projects will take up some of his time in the new year. Poverty Hill, Canada Hill, and Rt. 240 will all see culvert work. Installing a new HVAC system in Town and Village Hall will be undertaken this Spring, as will building an evidence locker in the Highway Department building. Perhaps the most impactful project will be the revision of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan. The Town Planning Board has taken on the project under the supervision of the Town Board. Public comment is invited, and the revised plan should be ready for approval sometime in the Summer.