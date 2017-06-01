Allegany Garden Festival

Enchanted Mountain Garden Club Hosts June 10

By Sharon Turano

Enchanted Mountain Garden Club members hope to share their joy of gardening with the public when they host the second annual Allegany Garden Festival from 10am-4pm Saturday, June 10 at the Fourth and Maple Complex, 88 N. Fourth St., Allegany.

The non-profit group was founded in 2015 and works to beautify the village and town to create a sustainable business climate. There is more to it than that, however, said Mary Linda Williams, chairperson of the garden festival and vice-president of the group.

“When you live in a community a long time, you care about it,” she said, adding that equates to having “a calling” to make that community a better place to live. The club’s members, she said, share that common interest, along with their common hobby of gardening.

They have taken both pursuits to Main Street in Allegany, where the group’s members meet Tuesday mornings to weed, pick up trash, plant flowers in an endeavor that deals with more than visual beautification.

“The world is stressful,” she said, adding flowers make people happy, as does seeing “a nice little village.” She therefore hopes the group’s efforts not only make the village look nice, but, also helps people’s spirits.

The group’s 30 members want people to be able to reap that happiness at their own homes also. That is why they will offer their indoor show June 10 that will feature about 26 vendors selling flowers, plants, gardening supplies, landscape ideas, garden art, soap making, along with presentations about nature and gardening.

The Allegany Public Library will also be on-hand, as will local Girl Scouts, who will sell refreshments and do crafts with children so parents can browse. A container garden contest will be held, with visitors to the event asked to bring their best container of flowers or plants at 9am to the hospitality table or submit an entry form, and there will be a radio broadcast from the event.

The festival is modeled after one in Lewiston, New York, that club members attended. After doing so, Mrs. Williams said, they decided to try their own. After having a successful first event, they would like the second to be even bigger and better, she said, inviting all to help them achieve their goal of making people happier through beautifying where they live.

People can learn how to do so by visiting the June 10 Allegany Garden Festival.

For more information about the group, visit www.alleganygardenclub.com.