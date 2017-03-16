Annual Pond Skimming

Pond Skimming Event at Holiday Valley this Weekend

By Kerra Trivieri

It may be hard to believe, but winter is on its way out and spring will soon make its way in with a splash at this weekend’s annual Pond Skimming event at Holiday Valley. The always-entertaining day – a tradition that spans almost two decades – will begin at 1pm this Saturday, March 18.

For many years, Holiday Valley has dazzled audiences with this event and Saturday will be no different.

“Each year, watching the contestants try to swim across the pond has proven to be the most exciting part of the event,” said Marketing Director Jane Eshbaugh. “Spectators will see them crash into the ice cold water over and over again.”

Judging for the show will be based on several different categories, such as Best Splash. Also, the show will coincide with a mini “snowbar” with margarita and beer specials throughout the day along with a delicious barbeque that will feature “cheeseburgers in paradise.”

“Other categories that judges will be looking to crown winners for include Best Kid, Best Costume, and Best Skimmer,” Eshbaugh said. “Style and personality are also a big part of the show!”

The Pond Skimming party is always a fun day for both participants and spectators. Skimmers will be asked to pay $5 and be at least eight years old. Children under 18 must have a parent or guardian signature in order to partake in the arctic action.

“All of our participants will also receive a one-day pass for the Holiday Valley summer pool complex,” added Eshbaugh, “which will be open from Memorial Day through Labor Day.”

Registration will begin at 11am at Yodeler Lodge on Saturday morning. For more information, visit www.holidayvalley.com or call 716-699-2345.