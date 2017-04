Annual Regatta, May 6

Great Valley Fireman’s Regatta: SOLD OUT

This year’s 2017 annual Great Valley Vol. Firemans Regatta will be held May 6, 2017 from 8am-6pm. Sponsored annually by the Great Valley Volunteer Fire Company, this 10 mile regatta is fun for spectators and participants. Prizes for best costume, group and fire department. Dinner, music and refreshments top off the day.