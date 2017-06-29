Apartments Move Forward

Vogt’s Plans for Apartments Move Closer to Approval

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Greystone Apartments

On Monday night, the Town Planning Board considered PB-2107-01, Phil Vogt’s plans for the Greystone Apartment on Route 242. The two buildings will fit in between existing townhouses, church property and a private home by the pond near Tim Horton’s. The apartments will have two units on the ground floor and four units on the second story. Each building will be about 3700 square feet. After April’s meeting, Town Planner Gary Palumbo sent a letter to Vogt and his engineer Curt Wallace outlining the changes the board wanted. Mr. Vogt had submitted a new set of drawings that included the proposed changes. The area is zoned high density, and multifamily dwellings are allowed. The complex does not front the road but will have an easement to allow for an access driveway. In reviewing the project, Mr. Palumbo said where the lot gets larger at the top of the panhandle the setbacks are met. Also, the usable open space and parking spaces meet the standard. There will be a driveway to each garage, and extra parking is provided. Part of the project is in wetlands and the developer will get a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers. Mr. Wallace said he is seeking a National Permit from the Corps, because the encroachment is considered de minimus, and shouldn’t be a problem. During the discussion, it was mentioned the Church next door had a concern that the trees along its side lot line not be disturbed by the construction. One board member wanted to see trees planted along the proposed driveway and plantings along the foundations of the buildings. Wallace showed a new front elevation that reflected the changes the board had requested. A motion was passed to hold a public hearing July 24, at 6pm.

Elk Creek Development

Full disclosure: this writer is a resident of the Elk Creek development and is Secretary for the Homeowners Association.

Jim Decker, Vice President of the Elk Creek HOA, addressed the meeting with a request from the HOA for clarification regarding the designation of a lot owned by the HOA in the development. The Association wants to remove the lot from the development by creating and designating the lot as buildable, then selling the lot to raise funds for the entity. Mr. Decker said the HOA currently pays maintenance and taxes on parcel in question. In the plat submitted by the original developers, the area is designated open space common land. But it also lies in a floodplain which could prevent it from being built on. Town Planner Gary Palumbo said the development was built as a cluster development and utilizes smaller lots for houses. A Board member said the group would have to go back to square one by creating a new subdivision to sell the lot. Palumbo said he assumed the yield for the development had already been calculated and the area in question was committed as open space and couldn’t be changed. The group could investigate changing the HOA offering plan with the Attorney General’s office, but that would be costly. They could hire and engineer to map out the floodplain but would change little. The board looked at trading another lot in the development for the lot the board wants to sell. But the HOA doesn’t own the other lots and can’t change them. Mr. Decker thanked the board for its time.