ARC Funding Continues

Appalachian Regional Commission has Support in Congress

Story by John Thomas

Executive Director’s Report

In giving his Executive Director report at the Board meeting of the STW (Southern Tier West), Director Richard Zink reported the ARC has vocal support in Congress. The House recently passed a national security “minibus” bill containing appropriations for FY2018. The measure provides $130 million for the Appalachian Regional Commission. Of that total $50 million is slated for the POWER initiative and $10 million for broadband development in distressed counties in Appalachia. Congressman Hal Rogers (R-KY) said the bill “protects ARC from proposed elimination.” In like fashion, the Senate approved a FY2108 Energy and Water Development Appropriations Bill providing funding for ARC’s non-highway work. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) expressed support for the bill as did Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). President Trump’s FY2018 budget request recommended elimination of the Economic Development Administration (EDA). The “minibus” bill provides $176 million for the EDA, $100 million less than FY2017. The breakdown in program funding levels has not yet been announced.

EDA Visit

Ed Hummel, Economic Development Representative for NY and Northern NJ, toured the region July 11th and 12th, in the company of Richard Zink. They visited the Wellsville Water line extension project and the Crossroads Center project in Allegany County. They toured the water treatment plants in Olean, and Westfield, and visited the National Comedy Center in Jamestown. Mr. Zink pointed out broadband development in rural areas continues to be a priority for the EDA.

Broadband

While on the subject of broadband, Mr. Zink said bids for tower construction are open as part of Phase three funding of the state’s broadband initiative. Dunkirk Fredonia Telephone currently operates towers in Perrysburg, Arkwright, and Cherry Creek will be the communities accepting tower construction bids. He said additional sites in Dunkirk extend to the marina to provide internet service to those who live on their boats. The Executive Director said the majority of Allegany County is currently covered. Getting fiber to the rural homes will be a “heavy lift” and other technologies such as WIFI from towers is needed to reach every residence. He said the state considers the southern portion of Chautauqua County is considered served (by broadband). Spectrum has committed to providing internet service to several areas that currently don’t have broadband. With more school work and entertainment requiring a minimum of 10Mbps and the advent of telemedicine, Zink says “in three years people with DSL will not be as happy as they are today.”

EV Charging Station

Director Zink presented a photo he had taken of an EV being charged at a recently installed EV charger in Salamanca. He spoke to the man who said he is from the Hudson Valley. He planned his trip using an app on his phone that shows him the location of charging stations across the nation. He also charged his Nissan Leaf at the station in Olean. Despite the relative lack of EVs registered in Catt. County, the charging stations are being used.

Local Food Program

Farm stands in Cuba are now SNAP-certified, meaning people using SNAP scrip can buy fresh vegetables. STW staff has been branching out to farmers markets from Dunkirk to Alfred. They get the stands SNAP-certified and assist people in using the funds to buy fresh locally grown food.