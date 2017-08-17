Artist Spotlight: Barbara Fox

Local Artist Facilitates Event for San Diego Watercolor Society

By Kerra Trivieri

Ellicottville’s own Barbara Fox has over the years, established herself as a fine local artist with many accomplishments. This year alone, she been graciously asked to facilitate a special event all the way across the country. Hosted by the San Diego Watercolor Society, Fox will teach intermediate and advanced art students the intricate techniques of layering washes of color as well as the step-by-step painting process.

The San Diego Watercolor Society, established in 1965, promotes water-based media on paper by sponsoring various shows, workshops like Fox’s, and exhibitions to encourage students of all ages to express themselves artistically.

Fox, an Ellicottville native, specializes in landscape, floral subjects, and still life.

“I love painting flowers because of the color variety and the freedom to paint tight, realistic features,” Fox said. “To be honest, though, my favorite subject to paint is whatever I am working on that day.”

Additionally, Fox is a Master Designer for the United States Mint and 21 of her designs have been minted as coins and medals. She works for the U.S. Mint through the Artistic Infusion Program, which she has been a member of for the last 10 years.

“The program puts out a call for artists every few years,” said Fox. “I enter a lot of art competitions and there was a search for artists to be assigned to design a coin. Each contract is a yearlong commitment that can be renewed. Luckily, I have been reviewed three times and chosen to remain in the program.”

Fox began working on her fifth quarter design two years ago and the unveiling of this design is later this month on August 28th at Ellis Island’s Flagpole Area in New Jersey.

“It is a misconception that Ellis Island has only ever been a part of New York City,” Fox added. “New Jersey wants everyone to know that they, too, own Ellis Island!”

Quarters are an exciting accomplishment as they are in our general currency and Fox is very proud to be a part of the “America the Beautiful Quarters Program,” which began in 2010. The program features quarters that depict national parks and other landmarks similar to Ellis Island.

Locally, Fox’s gallery is located at 42 Mill Street and some of her beautiful artwork can be viewed online at http://www.bfoxfineart.com/.

For more information on the U.S. Mint or Artistic Infusion Program, visit https://www.usmint.gov/.