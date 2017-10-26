Arts & Antique Show

Portville’s 2017 Showcases Nearly 100 Artisans, Nov. 4 & 5

Portville Central School’s Arts, Crafts, and Antiques Show will take place next Saturday and Sunday, November 4 & 5. This 2-day indoor event will be held in the High School and features art, crafts, antiques and food from 10am-4pm both days. Proceeds collected directly benefit the students of Portville Central School in the form of achievement awards. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students and senior citizens (65+).

In the past years, there has been nearly 100 vendors occupying the classrooms and halls and gym. There is food available, including homemade soups, salads, tacos and more! Products for sale have included crafts like jewelry, purses, soaps and candles, as well as holiday decor. Artists have brought paintings, rustic items, wood crafts, signs and pallet artwork.

For more information on this event please visit http://www.portville.wnyric.org.