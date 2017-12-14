ATM to Be Removed

Village Planning Board Orders Deactivation & Removal

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

The Village Planning Board held a public hearing regarding the walkup ATM machine that had suddenly appeared in front of the Washington Square building, a Sprouge Development. Announcements of the public hearing appeared in the local papers and notices were sent to property owners in the area. The cash machine, designed to look like an English phone booth and painted bright red, had been installed without an application or the application fees paid to the Village. The Board had requested a revised site plan showing the installation from the developer. Code Enforcement Officer Kelly Fredrickson said he had informed the owners of the request and told them they must pay the fees. Although portions of the application were missing, the Board had felt they had enough information to hold the public hearing. Village Planner Gary Palumbo said the ATM represents an accessory use of the building and likely would result in the loss of one parking space. Mr. Palumbo said the board had received one letter of support for the cash dispenser, then announced the board had received an email from Cody Sprouge. The email said Mr. Sprouge was withdrawing his application for the ATM. He said he had asked the owners to remove the machine, but said one owner was suffering from health issues and it might take a while to remove it. There were no members of the public there to offer comments, the public hearing was closed, and the regular meeting commenced

The email put the board into a slight quandary as to how to proceed. Mr. Sprouge was withdrawing an application he had never filed. Mr. Palumbo suggested the board go through their regular procedural steps, then consider the withdrawal request. The application for the dispenser would be a Type II SEQR request, and the board would not need to do a formal SEQR review. In a discussion, the board felt there were ample reasons to deny the application. The design, style, and appearance of the booth do not meet with Section 10 of the Village’s zoning codes. The location, a few feet from Rt. 242 could create an unsafe condition. The booth contains an internally lit sign that does not meet Village standards. Finally, the Board was not sure the side yard setback is met, as the device is just steps from the driveway to the back of the building.

Chairwoman Nancy Rogan said the Board may not by law propose a negative resolution. She offered a motion to accept the application for the ATM. The motion failed on a voice vote with all members voting no. The board then made a motion to have the owners deactivate the machine within 48 hours and remove it within 14 days. The motion passed. The board then went on to discuss modifications to the local zoning laws. When the full set of revision is ready to submit to the Village Board, The Villager will have complete coverage.