ATM Vexes Board

VPB Takes Action on Restaurant Sign/Law Office Canopy

Story and Photo By John Thomas

Staff Writer

Attorney John Nelson was at the Village Planning Board meeting on Tuesday to hear the Board’s decision on the canopy he wants to put over the entrance to his new law office. He is moving his business into the historic Ellicottville Inn building. The office entrance and canopy will face the parking lot between the old hotel and the Post Office. Village Planner Gary Palumbo went over the requirements for a canopy in the village. It must be eight feet above the ground, be made of cloth or metal and have a metal frame. It can display the name of the business but cannot have other advertising nor can the letters be more than eight inches high. Any illumination on the inside must be pointed towards the ground, and the canopy cannot be made of translucent material. Mr. Palumbo said the application was unchanged from the previous meeting, so there was nothing new to discuss. One of the board members complimented Mr. Nelson on the choice of colors for the canopy, saying it was a “nice job blending with the existing colors.” A motion was passed to approve the canopy. Mr. Nelson thanked the board.

Next for discussion was the sign for the new restaurant going into the old Cadillac Jack’s. The board had some concern regarding the material for the sign. It appeared the intention was to install a vinyl sign over the brick wall along Monroe. The board said vinyl is not an approved material. The applicant was on hand to answer questions and said the new sign would be placed over the existing sign. She likened the new sign to “rewrapping” the existing metal sign. The new restaurant name would go over the old Cadillac Jack’s name and leave a border showing of the existing sign. The board made a motion to approve the sign plan which passed.

The board moved onto discussing the new ATM that suddenly appeared in front of Katy’s Cafe. The machine was placed on the Sprogue property without permits. Village Planner Palumbo reviewed the relevant considerations of the ATM. It is not within the historical district but does sit on the corner of the lot by the driveway to the apartments in the Washington Square building. Palumbo said the front setback for the commercial property is zero, but there is a 20-foot side setback because of the driveway. He said a survey would be needed to determine if the machine is within the setback. Also, the Code Enforcement Officer would have to make a determination if its signage and graphics were permitted in the area. It was noted the applicant had not attended the work session or was at the meeting. The cash dispenser would need a special use permit to be established there. A motion was made to set a public hearing provided the applicant provides a survey map of the site, a site plan and pays the fees for the application. The public hearing was set for December 12th.

Mr. Palumbo had the previous evening reported to the Village Board on the progress the ad hoc committee had made on revising the Village Zoning Codes. Attorney Chuck Mulcomb, Danial Spitzer’s partner, was on hand to advise the board on the legal matters for modifying the codes. Mr. Mulcomb said it was better to effect rezoning through local law, saying that would comply with NYS codes. Some questions the group is considering: what the amount of lot square footage accessory buildings can occupy? Will the four corners be a separate historical district, or an overlay district? What would be the permitted uses in the district? What would the setbacks be? What about parking? Finally, the Village Board of Trustees will have to settle the issue of less than 30-day rentals in the Village. The board will present the final version of the revised codes to the Village Board at a public hearing.