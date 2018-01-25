Aurora Light & Bronze

New Business Spotlight: Aurora Light & Bronze

By Kerra Trivieri

A new business Aurora Light and Bronze (ALB) has officially opened its doors as of Wednesday, January 17th and excitement is buzzing in Ellicottville. Owner Debi Bacelli works passionately with her daughter, Jessica, to provide a quality business and superior products at a reasonable price.

Prior to making her way to Ellicottville, though, Bacelli’s story began in Texas.

“My father was in the Air Force and met my mother in Alaska,” said Bacelli. “He was then stationed in Amarillo, Texas, where I was born. When he was discharged, we moved to Western New York where his family lived in Sugartown. We have since bounced between here and Alaska, but WNY is where I consider my home and my family to be.”

Over the years, Bacelli has been inspired by her own passion for health and wellness to start a business that shares this passion with others. Specifically, she is excited to share ALB’s Infrared Sauna Wrap, which has been studied by NASA, Boston Medical, and Wisconsin Medical.

“It is a wonderful mood lifter and also acts as a detox,” Bacelli said. “Infrared relaxes your muscles and you release a nitric oxide, which promotes blood flow. It is really great for chronic pain and arthritis.”

Other services that Bacelli and her daughter provide include their unique Sunless Bronzing Spray Tan.

“Our spray tan is a personalized airbrushing,” added Bacelli. “We carry various colors to blend with your skin tone. No orange color here!”

Additionally, ALB offers customers the Alaska Glacial Mud, Co. mud mask and soap to purchase and bring home. These particular products, according to Bacelli, are very well-loved by those who buy them and work beautifully.

Another product special to the business is their Wild Alaska Chaga Tea. Though the Chaga mushroom grows in different places around North America, it is strongest from Alaska. This, among many of their products, really adds a unique flair to ALB.

Though the Bacellis have opened their doors, their Grand Opening will take place in a few weeks. Hours of operation include Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9am-6pm Friday and Saturday hours are 9am-1pm. Though they are closed Sundays and Mondays, they offer availability by appointment.

They also encourage bookings for group parties – such as bridal and birthday – or a fun girls weekend out.

For more information on ALB, visit the Bacellis at 23 Jefferson Street or call 716-265-1980 to book an appointment.