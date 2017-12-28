Business Spotlight: Bear Paw Shoppe

Seasonal Gift Shop Opens In Washington Square

By Chad Neal

As most familiar with Ellicottville know, the shopping is part of the draw. The shops, boutiques all have their own unique gifts to discover while enjoying the town and village. There is never a shortage of places to shop in Ellicottville and the newest little boutique with a charming array of merchandise is Bear Paw Shoppe in Washington Square snuggled in between Sub Way and Dom’s Butcher Block. The Bear Paw Shoppe is chock full of different kinds of seasonal gifts and is definitely worth the experience to check it out. The Villager caught up with John Marino, the owner, and learned a bit about him and the new store.

Marino told The Villager that he was born in Catskill, NY, “which is about 2 hours north of New York City and grew up in a ski town, Hunter, home to Hunter Mountain Ski Area. Growing up, my parents operated 3 ski shops in that area which now my sister and I operate.” Marino said, “I love the ski business and growing up, I would spend a ton of time skiing and working in the stores. The ski business has taught me everything I know regarding my own business.”

When asked about how they came up with the name and what merchandise they decided to offer Marino answered, “We came up with the name for the store with the start of our Fudge Making business in Allegany State Park this past year, Bear Paw Fudge Company. We also use Bear Paw within our new rock panning activity located within one of our general stores, “Bear Paw Mining Company”. We thought the name would be kind of cool to use for the store’s names as well. It has an outdoor feel to the name which we thought could fit in with the Village and all the outdoor activities that EVL is known for.”

Marino informed The Villager that they had been looking “off and on for a possible retail location in Ellicottville for the past couple years now.” He said, “I’ve been operating the food and retail locations in Allegany State Park since 1994. And this location became available in early November and I wasn’t sure of the size at first, but after showing it to my staff, we all agreed to ‘go for it’. And I have a great staff that works alongside me at the park and in most cases, I can’t keep all of them employed throughout our slower season which is our winter season. I thought this would be great opportunity for some of them to stay on year-round and venture into this new opportunity with me.”

Marino currently lives in Ellicottville and says he truly loves the town. “Coming from a skiing background, I fell in love with the town when first came here in the 90s. Holiday Valley is a great well operated mountain, and has really grown over the years since I’ve been here.”

Marino and his staff opened the store on December 15, he iterated that their new product is rolling in and that they’ve had a very positive response so far. Inspired by the boutiques in Ellicottville, Marino and his staff thought they could fit in well with the items that do well with at the Park. They are currently “testing the waters” by not leasing a large space. The Bear Paw is a gift/ seasonal gift shop and the merchandise will change with the seasons. They plan on staying open year-round as well offering unique items “along with some EVL logoed apparel and merchandise.”

The Villager asked what Marino thinks his biggest selling items will be and about the store specialties. He said they know what sells well at Allegany State Park and are going to see what the EVL clientele are interested in. “We think that general unique gifts will be our top items alongside the EVL apparel and fudge. We started making our own fudge this year (mainly by just 2 individuals to keep things very consistent) and it was a big hit in the park. We sell it throughout the park and the visitors and campers seem to really enjoy it. It’s one of those things, you don’t wake up craving fudge, but it’s a neat nostalgic food item that connects with visitors and various age groups.”

They offer unique gift items and also kid’s educational toys along with their fudge. You can find Bear Paw Shoppe on Facebook or give them a call for more information at 716-699-2126.