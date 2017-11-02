Beer and Wine Festival

Holiday Valley Features Over 30 Craft Brewers

The Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival is legendary for great beers, wines and good times. This year’s 14th annual event on November 11, 2017 from 3:30-7:30pm features over 30 craft brewers with over 100 beers and wines from New York State and the region, plus entertainment on 3 floors of the beautiful Holiday Valley Lodge. Tickets are $60 now through the day of the event. Festival tickets are on sale at the Resort and at Wegmans stores. You must be 21 to purchase a ticket and also to attend the festival. Each ticket includes a $5 food voucher for the Brew Festival food court. Designated drivers pay just $10 which includes a $5 food voucher.

2017 Breweries include 4 Mile brewery, Big Ditch Brewing Company, BLACK BIRD HARD CIDER, Boston Beer Company, Bronx Brewing, Brooklyn Brewery, Buffalo Distilling, Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., CB Craft Brewers, Cider Creek Hard Cider, Community Beer Works, DG Yuengling, Ellicottville Brewing Company, Empire Brewing Co, Erie Brewing Co, Flying Bison Brewing Co., Great Lakes Brewing Co., Hamburg Brewing Co, Hazlitt’s Orchard and Cider, Innis & Gunn – Aaron Wurl from Certo, Ithaca Beer, Long Trail, McKenzie’s Hard Cider, Muskoka Brewery , NAKED DOVE BREWING CO., North American Breweries, North Country Brewing Co, Ommegang, Original Sin Cider, Pizza Plant Italian Pub, Resurgence Brewing, Rohrbachs Brewing, Rusty Nickel Brewing Co., Saranac Brewery (The Matt Brewing Co), Shiner Beer-Spoetzl Brewry, Shock Top / Goose Island , Sierra Nevada, Sly Fox, Southern Tier Brewing Company, Three Heads Brewing, Vermont Hard Cider Co (Woodchuck), Victory Brewing, Voodoo Brewery, Willoughby Brewing Co., Wolavers/Otter Creek/Long Trail. Wineries included Victoriabourg Wine Estate, Casa Larga Vineyards & Winery, Main Street Winery, Merritt Estate Winery, Midgard Winery, Savage Winery, Winery of Ellicottville and Venditti Vineyards. Distilleries include Black Button Distilling, Honeyoye Falls Distillery, Southern Tier Distilling Co and Saint Lawrence Spirits Distillery.

For more information on this event please visit holidayvalley.com