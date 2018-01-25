Board Endorses Trail

Town Planning Board OK’s Lot Line Adjustment

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Lot Line Change

Two new members, Catlin Croft and Bonnie Koschir, joined the first meeting of the year of the Town Planning Board. Ms. Croft is replacing John Zerfas who left the board to serve on the Town Board. Ms. Koschir is replacing Art Chubb who moved to Florida. At Monday night’s meeting, the Board considered an application to change a lot line between two adjoining properties on Aspen Drive. Town Planner Gary Palumbo gave his staff report on the request. The lots in question are both in a medium density housing zone, and in an approved subdivision. Palumbo said the request is to change the orientation of the line dividing the two lots. Even with the proposed change, both lots will still meet the zoning laws, and no new lots are being created or eliminated. Both lot owners are in agreement with the change. It seems the owners are making the request so one of them can add a garage to their property. The Planner determined the action is a SEQR Type Two and no further determination from the Board is needed. He said the Board could decide the proposal is a de minimis change. (Trivial or insignificant, I had to look it up). A motion was made to confirm the proposal is a de minimis change and approve the application with no further action. The motion passed.

EVGV Trail

Town Engineer Mark Alianello brought the Board up to speed on the status of the EVGV Recreational Trail. He addressed the new trailhead structure that was built at Town Center over the summer. The pergola didn’t need a building permit because it is an accessory structure to the entrance to the Arboretum. The trailhead marks the entrance to the section of the trail between Town Center and Tim Horton’s on 219. Mr. Palumbo said the plan is consistent with the current Comprehensive Plan. He also indicated that the draft revisions being considered to the Comprehensive Plan will more specifically support the EVGV Trail. Mr. Alianello said the Town Board is a sponsor of the Trail and has already performed the SEQR evaluation (State Environmental Quality Review). The engineer outlined the steps the Committee has taken to bring the plan to this point. A Wetlands Engineer came out to determine the borders of the wetlands the trail will impact- less than 1/10 of an acre. The county came out and created a topological map of the area, and the Corp of Engineers has issued a wetlands permit. The trail will cross several properties on its planned route. All but two of those property owners have agreed to sign easements for the path. The State has specifications for recreational trails, and the EVGV Trail is being designed to meet those conditions. The trail surface will be made of chipped stone and will be eight feet wide with two feet of drainage on both sides. It will be designed for easy walking for a family with young children and kids on bikes with training wheels. The Board passed a resolution endorsing the Master Plan for the EVGV Recreational Trail and the plans for the first phase of construction.

Some of the owners whose property the trail will cross had asked about how the trail will affect the setbacks on their property. The Board determined the zoning setbacks will still be measured from the property line. A motion was passed to authorize the Town Planner to write a letter to the landowners explaining the Trail will not affect their setbacks.

Town Board member John Zerfas suggested the Planning Board reevaluate the current language restricting messages on electronic signboards, such as the one Holiday Valley installed. Currently, zoning laws restrict the signs to two different messages per day. Mr. Zerfas said it was time the town “catch up with the rest of the world” regarding electronic messages. Mr. Palumbo said the regulations on message boards typically are concerned with the signs distracting drivers. He said he would provide the Planning Board some examples and draft less restrictive language and propose them as zoning amendments.