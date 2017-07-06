Brew Fest 2017

Four Mile Brewing to hold 2nd Annual Brew Fest

Four Mile Brewing, 202 E. Green St., Olean, is holding its second-annual Enchanted Mountains Brew Fest from 2-6pm July 15. Four Mile will host more than 20 breweries, as well as a cidery and winery, from the region during the event.

Breweries on-hand that day include: Southern Tier Brewing Company​, Windy Brew​, Community Beer Works​, Woodcock Brothers Brewery​, Resurgence Brewing Company​, 42 North Brewing Company​, Prison City Pub & Brewery​, Thin Man Brewery​, 12 Gates Brewing Company, Ellicottville Brewing Company​, Hamburg Brewing Company​, Rohrbach Brewing Company​, Flying Bison Brewing Company​, Swiftwater Brewing​, Stoneyard Brewing Company​, Gene McCarthy’s/Old First Ward Brewing Co.​, The Lost Borough Brewing Co.​, Big Ditch Brewing Co., and FarmHouse Brewery​.

The brew fest will also feature live music and an after party.

Presale tickets are $35 and may be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com. General admission is $40. Designated drivers may attend for $10. Each ticket covers tastings from each brewery and a souvenir glass.

For more information, visit www.fourmilebrewing.com or call 373-2337.

