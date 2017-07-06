Brew Fest 2017
Four Mile Brewing to hold 2nd Annual Brew Fest
Four Mile Brewing, 202 E. Green St., Olean, is holding its second-annual Enchanted Mountains Brew Fest from 2-6pm July 15. Four Mile will host more than 20 breweries, as well as a cidery and winery, from the region during the event.
Breweries on-hand that day include: Southern Tier Brewing Company, Windy Brew, Community Beer Works, Woodcock Brothers Brewery, Resurgence Brewing Company, 42 North Brewing Company, Prison City Pub & Brewery, Thin Man Brewery, 12 Gates Brewing Company, Ellicottville Brewing Company, Hamburg Brewing Company, Rohrbach Brewing Company, Flying Bison Brewing Company, Swiftwater Brewing, Stoneyard Brewing Company, Gene McCarthy’s/Old First Ward Brewing Co., The Lost Borough Brewing Co., Big Ditch Brewing Co., and FarmHouse Brewery.
The brew fest will also feature live music and an after party.
Presale tickets are $35 and may be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com. General admission is $40. Designated drivers may attend for $10. Each ticket covers tastings from each brewery and a souvenir glass.
For more information, visit www.fourmilebrewing.com or call 373-2337.