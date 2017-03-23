Broadband Makes Strides

Announcing New State Funding for High-Speed Internet

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Broadband Connections

At last week’s meeting of the Southern Tier West Development Agency, Executive Director Richard Zink announced the state had released funds for round two of the broadband expansion in Western New York. Director Zink showed slides indicating the development of broadband access in the Southern Tier. Various colors showed the level of high-speed internet access in the region. Areas such as Ashford and Westfield show as underserved by broadband access. But the state considers most areas of Cattaraugus County adequately served by Time Warner, now known as Spectrum. Mr. Zink went on to say the state has announced the release of round three funding in April. He went on to say he feels point-to-point Wi-Fi is the best way to serve remote rural areas. Laying fiber optic cable is difficult in hilly areas and costs $25k per mile. Although cell phone providers are advertising unlimited high-speed internet access via cell phones, the services have limitations. Once the customer has used up their monthly allotment of high-speed data, their service is throttled down to near dial-up data rates. Despite the constraints of mobile internet, between 2013 and 2015 mobile internet use has almost doubled, and desktop computer use has decreased. Zink said that despite the increasing popularity of mobile internet, it is no substitute for a stable broadband connection when it comes to homework and job applications. (Writers note: imagine trying to write a term paper with your thumbs.) He also pointed out in the past five years; home average internet usage has gone from 100 megabits (million) of data per month to 100 gigabits (billion) of data per month.

Funding Update

Director Zink reported House and Senate Republican leaders had passed a stopgap spending measure that will keep funds available through April 28th. Both houses stopped working on an FY 2017 spending bill in last fall to give the incoming administration full control over the FY 2017 budget. The Appalachian Regional Commission has requested STW submit a funding application for FY 2017. With current public financing established through April 28th, the ARC has decided to provide 50% of Administration grants through the first quarter of the year. Zink reported the current President’s proposed budget is “no surprise,” in that eliminates public money in several departments. New York State will lose $30M in grants through the elimination of Workforce Development grants. The Director responded it is Congress that will write the appropriation bills and some continuing resolutions could restore some money.

Railroad Study Request

The city of Jamestown has been working on developing a rail excursion service between Buffalo and the refurbished rail station in Jamestown. The idea is to bring comedy lovers via rail to the newly expanded Comedy Museum occupying part of the train station. Jamestown has requested Stone Consulting to do a feasibility study of the rail extension. The study is expected to cost $60,000, and the city is seeking grants to cover the cost. Part of the rail lines are owned by the Catt County Industrial Development Agency, and the city requested $5,000 from them as part of the cost. The Catt County IDA approved $2,500 to go to the study. Richard Zink requested $5,000 from the STW board as their contribution to the study. It was approved.

Clean Energy Cities

NYSERDA (New York State Energy Resources Development Agency) has been promoting clean energy programs throughout the state. The agency is offering grants as an incentive to communities who accomplish four of ten “High Impact Action Items” to utilize clean energy. In Cattaraugus County, Salamanca has completed the program and has received an award of $100,000. The Towns of Persia and Ellicottville are due to complete their action items shortly and will each receive $50,000 in grant money.

ARC Project Solicitation

STW annually solicits grant proposals for regionally significant area development projects. It is currently seeking a range of proposals from non-profits and municipalities that meet the program’s eligibility requirements and provide measurable outcomes. Proposals accepted include the areas of business development, education and job training, telecommunications, infrastructure, community development, housing, and transportation. Pre-application deadline is May 31, 2017, for FY 2018 funding. Proposals are required to exhibit sound planning and documentation. Grants are available up to $150,000. Further information is available at Southern Tier West.