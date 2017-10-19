Cadillac Jack’s Farewell

Popular Restaurant Calls it a Wrap at the End of October

By Carol Fisher

No, Cadillac Jack’s is not offering more wrap sandwiches. Tina and Tom Zerbian are, in fact, hanging up their aprons to see what the future holds for them. Tom, who has been working in various restaurant scenes since his teenaged years, and owner since 1993 when he opened Cadillac Jack’s at the base of Holiday Valley, is calling the restaurant business a wrap at the end of this month. But, fret not. There will be continuity. Cadillac Jack’s location, on Monroe Street since 2015, has been sold to new owners, Sara and Frank Testa, who will make Ellicottville their #3 location of The Public House. The newest Ellicottville location joins its namesakes in North Buffalo on Hertel Avenue, and On The Lake in the old Root Five Restaurant property in Hamburg, on Lake Shore Road.

The restaurant years have been good to the Zerbian family but now it’s time for Tom to get some needed joint surgery, for Tina to discover what it’s like to just have only one full time job – CEO with Cattaraugus Community Action – for the two of them to discover what it’s like to be on the same instead of directly opposite schedules, and for them to bask in a “job well done” as their two boys, Camron and Alec follow their hearts into outdoor related careers that they both excel in and love. In fact, don’t be surprised if you find Tom trying out a few more outdoorsy things himself, post-op and in retirement!

When asked what Tina might miss most, she, naturally, mentioned the many friends they saw on a regular basis, and of course, the fun. One of her funniest memories takes place the year (1994?) they were informed that they had to remove Gladys, the Pink Cadillac, from the parking area in front of their first location on the corner of Holiday Valley Road. They turned a disappointment and sadness into a heck of a good time, plopping Gladys (“reputed” to be owned initially by Elvis – see the story on Cadillac Jack’s Facebook page, and remember, it must be true because you see it on the internet, right?) onto a flatbed and entering her into the Mardi Gras parade. She was accompanied by several pink attired Gladettes, along with Elvis (aka blonde Tom Z with black sideburns) giving Gladys some of her best memories all the way into her own retirement in Tom’s barn. Not a bad legacy for a 62-year-old Elvis hand-me-down; and a wonderful legacy from the Zerbians to all their faithful customers and friends. Tina promises they won’t be far. In fact, says she, it might be fun to sit at one of their old tables and be served, with their only responsibility being to enjoy the food and friendships. Stop by during these waning days of October to thank this fine Ellicottville family for their outstanding service and to wish them all the best.

When one door shuts, another opens. Meet Sara and Frank Testa, Happy owners of the future Public House of Ellicottville

Frank Testa, who has been working in various restaurant scenes since his teenaged years … wait a minute, didn’t I start the first part of this article telling you this about Tom Zerbian? Indeed, I did. It seems both owners have the restaurant business in their blood, having been baptized into it from their earliest working years. And, in the case of these new owners, both Sara and Tom learned the trade by working every phase of it until one day, three and half years ago, they decided to “go big or go home.” And “go big” they did. They took their combined experience between working in Fredonia (Frank) and Pendleton (Sara), added Sara’s education at Buff State and NCCC (baking and pastry arts) and were fortunate to find an ideal building at 1206 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo to begin to spread their wings. The city setting was perfect; the neighborhood was becoming a hot spot and sports fans were faithful. So much so that, one year later, they turned their eyes toward The Lake and opened The Public House On the Lake, following a similar pattern, while adding more seafood dishes and lakefront activities.

Feeling very blessed in their locations and successful fresh menu offerings, Sara and Frank looked south to their beloved ski town, Ellicottville. Both skiers, Sara has been blessed to come here most winters to ski from age 5. Knowing their businesses in the city and the lake kept them quite busy, they found a way to put skiing back on their own menu with a Public House at the soon to be former Cadillac Jack’s location.

Menus for all three restaurants are similar. Family friendly, Ellicottville will feature their famous Rusty Chain fish fry, soups which will vary from broccoli, stuffed pepper, Buffalo chicken wing or any number of surprises in their beer and cheese base, chicken fingers and wings and many other freshly prepared meals and weekly specials. Twenty craft beers are set to be on tap including EBC, Southern Tier, and other local brews as well as a choice from 60 bottles and cans. More televisions are being added to assure good viewing of the Bills and Sabres games, with a chance for guests to win drawings of sports related prizes, including tickets to the games.

With three locations, Sara and Frank are blessed to have several partners; between them all, one will cover every restaurant, every day, so an owner is always on site. Having the experience of the RUSH of a HUGE summer season at the lake, they are well prepared to play host to the large numbers of people who come into our village to recreate and dine, especially in the winter months.

Our new hosts are “super excited” to become a part of the fabric of Ellicottville. Coming from relatively small towns, they love the small-town vibe in our still very largely exciting village. They are especially delighted with Ellicottville’s status as a four-season destination

Since one of my favorite quotes is “life is too short, eat dessert first,” I am looking forward to putting my money where my dessert eating mouth is. A soft opening is scheduled for the latter part of the week of Nov. 6. Stay tuned for more information. Welcome, Sara and Frank Testa and the Public House of Ellicottville.