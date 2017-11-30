CCE Open House

CCE of Cattaraugus County Event Monday

By Kerra Trivieri

Cornell University, a private Ivy League college located in Ithaca, is one that we are all familiar with. However, what many may not be familiar with is the Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE), an agency that advocates change and problem-solving all over New York State in affiliation with the school.

Originally, each state was given land to build teaching universities such as Cornell and others, like Penn State. From there, the “Extensions” were created to disseminate information on improving the area’s quality of life. Each county has their own Extension office and the Ellicottville community is fortunate to have one to represent Cattaraugus County.

“Our team is proud and passionate about our extension program,” said Executive Director Suzann Tighe. “We have many resources available to help our County residents in many ways, be it through farming, nutritional programming, or our most recognized youth program: 4-H.”

This Monday, December 4 from 6-8pm this nonprofit agency will host their third annual Meeting & Open House for all Cattaraugus businesses and residents alike to attend free of charge. The meeting promises to be a fun-filled and educational event for everyone.

“It will be a night of sharing our programs that we offer and educating the community,” said Tighe. “It will serve as a great networking opportunity with slideshows, specialists to help with questions, and a Q & A. It will also be a great way to celebrate all that we have accomplished in 2017.”

What CCE really prides themselves on doing is providing hundreds of opportunities for residents of all ages – including the elderly – for them to get involved and feel needed in their community too.

In addition to all of the great information that Monday night will provide, there will be assorted prizes courtesy of the CCE Board, Staff, and community businesses as well as keynote speaker Dr. Tony Evans. Evans is the Director of the Cattaraugus Youth Bureau and will be partnering up with the 4-H program to kickstart an after school character development program, which is very exciting.

The CCE of Cattaraugus County is located at 28 Parkside Drive in Ellicottville. For more information on this agency and any more of their upcoming events, visit http://cce.cornell.edu/ or call 716-699-2377. An RSVP is not required, but encouraged at their Open House next week.

“Our door is always open, though, for residents to come over any time,” Tighe added.

Looking ahead, the CCE is excited for new programs that will involve master gardening workshops and master preserver certifications classes. More information to come!