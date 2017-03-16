CCIDA Approves Stillhouse

$22M in Net Approved Projects Already for 2017

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

The first order of business for the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) was accepting the audit report from their auditing firm RA Mercer. Denise Veloski from RA Mercer gave the Audit Committee report and the report to the board. She presented – in accountant lingo – an “unmodified opinion with no changes or issues,” meaning the audit process found nothing of concern with the way the CCIDA keeps its books. The audit did reveal that income for the agency is down over the same time last year. Executive Director Corey Wiktor pointed out that the agency receives only a $750 application fee at the start of the project approval process. When the applicant is ready to start construction work, use the sales tax abatement and other benefits, the CCIDA gets the bulk of its fees from the project. Mr. Wiktor said that although the year has started off slowly, they currently have about $22 million in net approved projects, and more are on the horizon.

Stillhouse Brewery

The project for North Delaware Holding LLC and the Stillhouse Brewery is coming along. The brewery and pub are being built on Route 219 across from Tim Horton’s in Ellicottville. A public hearing was held on the project, and no objections were received. Wiktor said some of the brewing equipment is already installed. A motion was made to pass the final SEQR resolution and the Approving Resolution. The motion passed to approve the SEQR resolution. The Approving Resolution states that the project is approved for sales tax and mortgage recording tax abatement. A motion to approve it was passed. The Executive Director said hopefully the project would close by July (meaning construction will start) and the facility be open by fall. He said the plan is to get the brewery operating first and have the restaurant portion open later.

49 South

Mr. Wiktor reported that the office building for the mental health facility at 49 South Water St. in Gowanda is well on its way. The project was approved in March of 2016 and closed in July of 2106. The older buildings were completely raised, and construction on the building started in short order. The project represents a $2 million investment and is a 10-year PILOT project (Payment in Lue of Tax).

Tri-County Rail

There was a discussion about performing a study regarding the disposition of a railroad line in Chautauqua County owned by the CCIDA. Last month the board rejected a proposal for contributing $5,000 to fund a study and determine the best fate for the line. Director Wiktor said he had received several letters from communities along the line (Persia and South Dayton) requesting the board reconsider the decision. Wiktor said he had since talked to Richard Zink with Southern Tier West, who suggested each body contribute $2,500 towards the study. In a discussion, it was mentioned that since the IDA owns the line, they should contribute to the study. It might lead to the agency selling the line. The city of Jamestown wants to recondition the line to bring in excursion business to the Comedy Museum. One board member said there had been numerous studies over the years on that line, and nothing has happened to it. The board approved a motion to pay the $2,500 for the study.

In his Executive Directors report, Mr. Wiktor said he had met with various manufacturers and firms about bringing business into Cattaraugus County. He said in April the financials of the agency should look better. He mentioned a story in Buffalo Business First about a company in Franklinville making a fireman’s ax. The company is the Ontario Knife Company and is a subsidiary of Servotronics, located in Elma. The Franklinville plant has 65 employees.