CCIDA Year in Review

Development Agency Looks Back on Productive Year

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

As the year comes to a close, CCIDA Executive Director Corey Wiktor looked back on a good year for the agency. He gave an update on a recent project endorsed by the agency. Six Smiths Properties LLC in Randolph has acquired two properties in the village. They are renovating the properties that have stood empty for at least five years. The company is going to revitalize the laundromat, and create a mixed-use commercial space on the street level and refurbish the two apartments on the second floor. Mr. Wiktor said, “The best part is the access to new housing, especially for people that want to live in the village.”

He pointed out the Development Agency has been involved in various projects for the year including manufacturing, education, tourism, and commercial ventures. In Little Valley, the Ellicottville Brewing Company has taken over an old industrial site for a new bottling and educational facility. The merits of the new brownfield remediation PILOT program have been proven with the development of Olean Gateway LLC. The project is bringing a hotel/shopping center development to Olean that will be a destination shopping experience. The IDA was involved in roughly $26 Million Dollars worth of projects and investments in 2017. One venture receiving direct funding from the CCIDA is the YEA! program run by Southern Tier West. The Young Entrepreneurs Academy is a program designed to turn high school students into genuine, confident entrepreneurs. The students generate business ideas, conduct market studies, develop a product and launch their own company. IDA’s reach into commercial ventures includes a very large commercial solar farm in Olean. Contracts have been signed for the farm to deliver solar power to Olean General Hospital, St. Bonaventure, and the City of Olean, all at significant cost savings.

In discussing the Olean Gateway project, Mr. Wiktor said to many people it looks as though little has changed with the abandoned brownfield over the past several years. He pointed out there were some delays while the engineering was done to remediate the extensive pipelines, electrical and fiber optic lines in the area. The state DOT had concerns regarding the existing infrastructure and how best to work around it.

The Director also discussed possible new marketing ideas, both to help brand the CCIDA and attract attention to Cattaraugus County. Part of that includes a Canadian marketing initiative designed to create awareness with Canadian companies about development opportunities in this county. Wiktor mentioned increasing its Facebook presence and develop a new website. A contract has been signed with iEvolve Technology to create the new site and domain name. The Agency continues to work with its partners: Invest Buffalo Niagara, Buffalo Niagara Partnership, Empire State Development, and various commercial real estate developers. The Director made a 45-minute presentation to 70 NYSCAR (New York State Commercial Association of Realtors) professionals on the various parcels of land and buildings available in Cattaraugus County.