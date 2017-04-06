Celebrate Earth Day/Arbor

Allegany Hosts Afternoon of Activities April 15

This year Allegany State Park is throwing one big celebration in recognition of Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 28) on Saturday, April 15 from 10-1pm at the Red House Administration Building. The event will start with a 1-hour guided treasure/tree I.D. hike on Red Jacket Trail, which will also be the first 3rd Saturday Trek of the 2017 season. Kids activities will run through noon including Sun Painting, weather permitting. Bring a t-shirt to paint, or there will be bandanas available for $1 donation. Sun painted items will be ready to take home by 12:30.

On-going during this event, participants can test their skills at Nature Trivia and check out various displays such as composting, and recycling. Event attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch to enjoy in the park. For more information, contact the Environmental Education/Recreation Department at 716-354-9101 ext. 236 or check out the Allegany State Park Facebook page.