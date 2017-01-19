Celebration of Father Ron

Parish Priest Reflects on 40 Years of Service

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

In October Father Ron Mierzwa celebrated the 40th anniversary of his ordination into the priesthood. Born in Buffalo, he is the second of four boys. Raised in Tonawanda, he attended Catholic school. As a young boy, he found he was “enchanted by the mission and ministry of the priests.” At the tender age of 14, he entered seminary day school. He went on to four years of Catholic High School, and then two years of college graduating in 1969. He enrolled in St. John Vianney Seminary and went on to grad school, graduating with a Master of Arts in Theology. Father Ron went onto Boston College, this time graduating with a Masters in Education. He was ordained October 2nd in 1976, “the spirit of ’76,” he says. From there he served as Associate Pastor in several churches in Buffalo area. Serving in parishes in inner cities, the suburbs and rural areas, including Rushford and Franklinville gave him insight into the lives of a variety of people.

Sitting in his parlor in the Holy Name of Mary’s rectory he says “Given the circumstances, there’s no way I should be in Ellicottville.” He points out he doesn’t ski or play golf, but adds, “it’s God’s will that I should spend my days in Ellicottville.” He recalls “that fateful day, October 1st, 1994,” when he received a call from the Bishop asking what he would be interested in. As Father Ron says, he wasn’t given much of a choice. There had been a bit of a controversy in the Ellicottville church, and the Bishop said, “You start Monday.” As the priest says now, “I was in the right place at the right time.” Regarding skiing, he tried it once and adds with his trademark dry wit, “I was afraid of killing a parishioner. I’d rather lay down than fall down.”

Ordinarily, the church rotates priests through the various parishes every six years. It gives parishioners a chance to express their feeling about changing priests. When they polled the members, Father Ron says, “the response was overwhelming,” in favor of him keeping his post. He’s been at Holy Name of Mary ever since. The community has responded to his dedication. The church has grown to have 450 registered families. They come not only from surrounding communities, and a great many are what he calls “seasonal visitors.” They are mostly skiers from Buffalo, Canada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and surrounding states, totaling some 139 zip codes.

When asked what special talents he brings to his mission, he said he is blessed with a “gift of names,” that is, he can remember the names of people he met last week or several years ago. The priest says “I’m glad to be able to put it in the service of the church.” What many of the church members appreciate about Father Ron is his sense of humor. “I’m not trying to be funny,” he protests, “I say something honest and people think it’s funny.”

Fortunately for Ellicottville, Father Ron still has four or five years before retirement. But last weekend was a time to celebrate. The church held a special mass in honor of Father Ron’s 40th anniversary as a priest. Many of his priest friends celebrated with him, and he received a letter of congratulations from the Bishop of Buffalo. A reception was held at the fire hall in Great Valley. The weekend was specifically chosen to be a long weekend, after the holidays and during ski season, so that a greater part of the “seasonal visitors” could attend. And they did, Father estimates some 350-people attended throughout the evening. Reflecting on the event, he says “I’m exhausted. I had a wonderful time, but I’m exhausted.”

To catch a bit of well-deserved rest, he and a priest friend are heading off on a cruise to Hawaii. He enjoys traveling and admits to “being afflicted with wanderlust, which is the only lust not condemned by the church.” Father Ron grows reflective and says, “I’ve never been busier, but never been happier than in Ellicottville. I truly have been at home here. The longer I stay I have become more involved in the life of my parishioners and in the life of the community.” Ask any of Father Ron’s many admirers and they will tell you, they are the ones who are blessed.