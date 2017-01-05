Chamber is a Cheerleader

Ellicottville’s Chamber of Commerce is Tireless at Promoting

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

If you wonder what the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce has planned for the new year, you would naturally think of the usual chamber events: Fall Festival, Rock N’Roll Weekend, and Summer Music Festival; to name a few. But what the Chamber spends most of its time doing is promoting Ellicottville as a tourist destination. Our excellent ski and golf areas bring plenty of people during the winter and summer. But during spring and fall, potential visitors must be shown what our Town and Village have to offer. To that end the Chamber’s efforts are non-stop.

The Chamber is continually updating the web site; making sure it displays the latest offerings from the restaurants and ski areas. The site shows winter visitors they can still use the mountains for summer activities, like hiking and mountain biking. The organization is social media savvy as well, and has hired a social media marketing company to coordinate marketing across the various social media sites. It also utilizes word of mouth advertising as well. They have created an “Ellicottville Ambassadors” program that rewards travelers who spread the word about the village.

The Chamber has been most successful in promoting the town in the world of old school print journalism. In the past year over several weekends they hosted travel writers in the village. The writers hiked at Holiday Valley, practiced stand-up-paddle boarding at the pond on 219, and dined in local establishments. The stories they wrote were seen by millions of people, both in print and on line. Some samples: The writer for the NY Times said, “It was as if I had been transported to a scene from an old black-and-white Christmas movie.” Another Times writer gave the town perhaps the ultimate compliment: “Ellicottville is one of only two genuine ski towns in New York State.” Cindy Taylor in Canada’s National Post said, “But mostly it’s the ambience. It’s an old-school ski town with great après-ski. Very laid back, no pretensions. You can hang out and party as grownups, or have a relaxed dinner with your kids.”

The comments cover more than just winter sports. The quaint downtown comes in for its share of compliments. “You’ll find the area void of big box retailing. There are plenty of historic brick and wooden buildings that have been re-born as unique, quirky, crayon colored stores and restaurants” – Toronto Sun. Again, from the National Post. “the two main streets look like they could be from an 1880s ad.” USA Today gushed, saying, “Ellicottville is an outdoor lover’s paradise!” National Geographic Traveler Magazine went one step further naming the town the “Top Adventure Town in North America.”

We few, we happy few, who live here reap the benefit from the efforts of the chamber. Not only for the special events they sponsor, but from the influx of visitors the publicity creates. Without them our fine shops and restaurants could not exist. So, if over the next year, you see groups of people being led around by Brian McFadden or one of the Chamber of Commerce staff; be nice to them. They also help make Ellicottville what it is.