Chamber Keeps Rolling

Chamber Golf Outing is Local Event, Octoberfest Announced

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Summer is going by quickly. Labor Day weekend is upon us, and the weather is showing the first signs of fall. While most people are winding down from a season of frenzied activity, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce is still going full steam ahead. Coming up next is the Chamber’s Nine Hole Golf Outing. This event is aimed at the occasional golfer, and according to Brian McFadden, Executive Director of the Chamber, “We encourage golfers of all skill levels. It’s meant to be fun. Come and enjoy the camaraderie.” He goes on to mention that several of the people signed up play golf only once a year. The holes will be shorter, and the play format allows all the players to look good. As in a regular tournament, there will be prizes, but not necessarily for the lowest score, “it’s not always the best golfer who wins the best prize.” The date for the Outing is next Thursday, September 7th at Holiday Valley. Tee off is 4pm. As of press time, there are still some spots open, and anyone interested can stop by the Chamber office to register.

New on the horizon is the Chamber’s Octoberfest. Starting with Fall Festival, Columbus Day weekend, the entire month of October will be promoted as Octoberfest. Mr. McFadden states “we’re going to be doing a very significant advertising campaign for all the things to do in and around Ellicottville during the month of October.” In case you need reminding there’s Pumpkinville, the Haunted Hayrides, the Halloween Half Marathon, Sky-High Adventure Park, the Climbing Forrest, hiking trails, chairlift rides, and golf. All that leads up to the Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival. The Chamber will set up a separate web page on their site to promote all the events. And if all that isn’t enough, Rock and Roll Weekend is just around the corner; September 15th through the 17th. Dozens of vintage cars will be on display and 12 different bands will play through the weekend. And don’t forget the Lacrosse Tournament September 22-24th.

Those who attended the Chamber’s highly successful Taste of Ellicottville may have noticed increased crowds this year. The extra attendance was due in part to changes the Chamber made in the event. “We’ve been doing the same for so long; it was time to step it up a notch.” Added this year was a “Chopped” competition in which three local chefs created a dish from set ingredients in front of the audience on Monroe Street. Mr. McFadden says the Chamber is still getting calls from visitors complimenting the quality of the food. “I would say the restaurants really stepped it up a notch.” He adds, “How fortunate are we to have 1800 people in the entire township, to have 19 outlets serving great food (at Taste).”

The other reason Taste was well attended and Village stores are busier on weekends is the advertising being done by the Chamber. “We’ve put almost a third of our budget this year towards digital advertising, as opposed to traditional advertising.” The Chamber hired a digital marketing company to push its ads onto mobile devices and computers. This allows the message to be targeted not only to specific age groups but specific likes and locations as well. They can target a concert in Buffalo and have the Chamber’s message advertising Rock and Roll Weekend appear on a search engine or Facebook for anyone within the concert area. They can determine how long the viewer looked at the ad, and track them over time. Later the Rock and Roll message might show up during a search on Google or Bing. “We have been dropping those ads on half a million devices per month since late May.” The reason for all this effort is to, as McFadden says, “is to remind people that there is always something going on in Ellicottville.”