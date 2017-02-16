Change Coming to Washington

Phil Vogt Presents Plans for Old Apres Building

Story and Photo By John Thomas

Staff Writer

The Village Planning Board started off its Tuesday night meeting with consideration of a garage at 21 Elk Street. Aaron Teller was on hand to represent the owners of the property. The owners want to expand the present garage and change its roof height. Village Planner Gary Palumbo went over some of the specifications. The project is an accessory structure to the house and is allowed in the local zoning. It will be a garage only and will not include an apartment. Ordinarily, the project would only need an architectural review which could be performed by the code enforcement officer, but since the plans include the roof height change, the review must be done by the full Planning Board. Mr. Palumbo said the submitted drawings meet the codes for the area and the materials proposed fit as well. He said the application was complete, and proper public notice had been given regarding the architectural review. During the review the board had requested a couple of changes; that the windows on the garage would resemble double hung standard windows and more lighting by the entrances. The board made a motion to approve the plans with the changes as requested by the board.

Developer Phil Vogt was at the meeting to discuss his plans for the building he acquired at 23 Washington. His renovation plans include: adding a 480-square foot addition to the rear of the building, extending the balcony over the sidewalk, removing the “alpine style” roof on the front of the building, and adding a flat, accessible roof. The interior of the building will be opened up, and an elevator will be installed to keep it ADA compliant. Mr. Vogt had no specific plans for the building’s use and plans to modify the interior to suit the needs of future tenants. Village Planner Gary Palumbo said changes to a building in the historical district triggers a series of approval processes including; a site plan review, architectural design review, special use permits, and historic preservation review. Palumbo said that in the case of the historic district the Planning Board serves as the historic preservation committee. There was some concern that the addition will press up against existing building on either side of the new construction. This could affect some of the existing windows in those buildings. Attending the meeting were Arleen Solly, Jim Carls, and Dina DiPasquale. Mr. Vogt showed them the plans for the building and showed them the windows that might be affected. The Planner read a description of the building from the historical record and added that approval for the balcony to extend over the sidewalk (like Gin Mill) the Village Board would also have to give their approval. Other concerns were raised, such as snow removal, parking, the location of the dumpster, and whether large trucks would be able to access the loading platform planned for the rear of the building. The builder said he had an easement in the parking lot that would allow access. A motion was made to hold a public hearing at the next Planning Board meeting, March 14th at 5:30. The meeting was adjourned.