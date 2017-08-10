Charity Golf in Ashford

Ashford Cup Charity Golf Tourn. for Griffis Sculpture Park

Next Thursday, August 17 show your support for Griffis Sculpture Park and the Essex Arts Center by participating in the Ashford Cup Charity Golf Tournament on the Double Black Diamond Golf Course at Holiday Valley. Registration begin at 11:30am and there will be a lunch prior to the start time of 1pm. Dinner will follow the 2-personal scramble with a shotgun start. Cost is $120/person.

Come enjoy a day of golf and fun, all in support of one of tour favorite attractions in Cattaraugus County! For more information on this event please visit https://griffispark.org.