Christmas In Ellicottville

Experience the Magic of the Season This Weekend

“Walking in a Winter Wonderland” Christmas in Ellicottville takes place this Friday, November 24 – 25, 2017. The Village of Ellicottville, often referred to as a Norman Rockwell painting in the making, will be the background for beautiful strolling choirs harmonizing to favorite Christmas carols while the smell of hot chocolate and the sights of decorated windows in this historic 19th Century Village brings back thoughts of a Christmas Past. As daylight comes to an end, a spectacle unlike any other will appear as the village of Ellicottville comes to life in white Christmas lights and the Village Christmas tree is lit. Throughout the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday event, activities will include Christmas carolers, a live reindeer, breakfast with Santa, horse and wagon rides, interactive children’s activities as well as Fire Truck rides with Santa, and it’s all FREE!! See full schedule below.