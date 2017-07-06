Classic Cars @ ASP

Allegany State Park Classic Car Cruise Ins

Are you a classic car owner or classic car fan? Then this summer Allegany State Park is the place to be at the ASP Classic Car Cruise In. For classic car owners this is a perfect place to cruise the roads of the park and then show off your vehicle. For car fans this is a great place to check out vehicles from yesteryear.

This family-friendly event will take place on the second Wednesday of each month from July 12th through September 13th.

After cruising the park, vehicles will be displayed at the Red House Bathhouse parking area from 5-8pm.

Registration is not required and all vehicles are welcome to be shown at this free event. For more information contact the Environmental Education Department at 716-354-9101 x 236.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which are visited by 69 million people annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, call 518-474-0456 or visit www.nysparks.com.