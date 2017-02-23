Clean Energy Community

Board Looks to Create State Mandated Efficiency Plan

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Supervisors Report

Town Supervisor Matt McAndrew started off the Town Board meeting with a discussion of the new Public Works Director position being considered by both the Village and Town boards. Mr. McAndrew said he had attended a “very good meeting” with Village Mayor John Burrell, Town and Village Attorney Kathleen Moriarty, Town Engineer Mark Alianello, Steve Mountain, from Batavia, and Jeff Smith from Municipal Solutions, regarding the joint public works position. They said Batavia has been very successful in obtaining grants to lure more businesses to the town. The added grant money is available to study efficiencies like the combined public works position. Supervisor McAndrew said the Village had tabled the decision to spend $10,000 to hire the Smith and Mountain to study the combined position, write up the job description and aid with the hiring search. A motion was passed to pay for half of the study. The Supervisor pointed out the Town will still contract out for capital projects. McAndrew reported on a county-wide supervisors meeting he attended. The state is mandating that all towns and villages put an efficiency plan in place by June, or the state will withdraw funding to the municipalities. The County Administrator will lead the communities through the process. Mr. McAndrew said it appears the state is forcing the consolidation of townships.

Nussbaumer and Clark are proposing creating an inventory of all the town’s assets (roads, water pipes, valves, tanks, and pumps.) At first, the study would be a “desk-top” study, reviewing the town records, and talking to the various system operators. Phase two would add GIS information to the asset database, and color coding according to age, and leak frequency. Supervisor McAndrew said the study would have to be done for the new joint Public Works Director. The first phase of the study should take a few months. The Town Supervisor reported the Town had received a check from New York DOT for $7,754.66 as reimbursement for the Town’s expenses for the sidewalks the state had installed by HoliMont.

Police Report

Office in Charge Don Auge showed an alarm tracking report created by the county of false alarms in the Town. In the past month, there had been 14 false alarms. The Officer said the reports could be generated weekly or monthly. With the Town’s alarm law including a heavy fine for a fifth false alarm, the officer said keeping homeowners informed of false alarms is important. He said he didn’t know if the report tracked medical alarms. Auge said there is still more work to do to make the law work. He said he believes his officers should issue an appearance ticket for a false alarm and the court would impose the fine. Supervisor McAndrew asked if there was any provision in the law for a formal warning to the homeowner as the false alarms begin to add up. Officer Auge said Kelly Fredrickson is putting together a materials list for the new evidence locker he will construct at the town garage. Auge said the new police vehicle would be available in two to three weeks. He reported on a letter the Town Board had received a letter from Catherine Glosser, a former Senior Patrolman from New Hampshire. On January 27th David Shetler (age 15) of Franklinville had been killed in a traffic accident in Ellicottville. Ms. Glosser had gone to the Ellicottville police department to get more details about the tragedy. She met with Office Spry and found his manner had made her comfortable obtaining the details of the young man’s death. She wrote the board expressing her gratitude to the first responders who had covered the accident and the “humanity” of Officer Spry. The Board passed a resolution to send Ms. Glosser an acknowledgment of the letter.

Engineering Report

Jake Alianello for MDA Engineering reported the Town had received three bids for installing air conditioning in Town and Village Hall. The highest was $149,000. Nussbaumer and Clark recommended that the Town accept the low bid of $93,500. The Town will pursue grants for the work. Discussion on the matter was tabled until next month. Steve Crowley said part of installing the air conditioning would involve replacing the windows with energy efficient ones and said he would check with National Grid about energy savings rebates.

NYSERDA Energy Program

Supervisor McAndrew, Steve Crowley, and Robyn George met with Jon Mayer from Southern Tier West (STW) regarding the state’s Clean Energy Communities Program. There are various sized grants, ranging from $50,000 to $250,000 for communities that achieve four of the ten suggested Action Items. The board made a motion to adopt four action items. 1) Benchmarking; tracking the energy use of the town’s municipal buildings. 2) Clean Fleets, installing EV charging stations (two are required). The board said they could be installed at Town Center where the solar panels would provide some of the electricity. There would be no charge for the power. 3) Create a unified solar permit to ease installation of solar systems in town. 4) Energy Code Enforcement Training, Kelly Fredrickson will set up training sessions for town employees as to the latest energy efficient codes. It was noted currently there are only two EV vehicles registered in Cattaraugus County, but that number is expected to grow rapidly.

EVGV Trail

Kenny Hinman reported the trail is getting close to breaking ground on the trail section between Town Center and Tim Horton’s. It will likely happen this summer. There will be a fundraiser at the Legion this spring. The meeting then went into executive session.