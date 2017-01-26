Clean Energy Programs

Southern Tier West Promotes Grant Program For Municipalities

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Project Updates

At the recent Southern Tier West (STW) meeting Executive Director Richard Zink reviewed several of the organization’s projects. He started with an update on funding from the Federal Government and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). House and Senate Republican leaders are working on a stopgap bill that would extend current spending levels through April of 2017. The ARC has asked the STW to submit a funding application for calendar year 2017. Mr. Zink said the broadband program is making progress. The Hanover and Pomfret tower should be operational by this March. The Village of Gowanda is working to provide free Wi-Fi to its residents. They are setting up a mesh network that would cover the Village. The system would provide up to 2 Mbps downloads for free, but if residents want more speed, they can pay for it.

Clean Energy Communities Program

Staff member Jon Mayr has been making presentations to towns and villages regarding the Clean Energy Communities Program. There are several grants available to municipalities for developing various clean/green energy programs in their town or village. For large cities (40,000+ population), there are two $250,000 grants and for smaller communities, four $100,000 grants. To apply for the grants, the local governments must fulfill four of ten High Impact Action Items. The items are all designed to help reduce the community’s energy use. The Impact Items include projects like replacing old streetlights with energy efficient LED lights, installing EV charging stations in the community and converting some Muni vehicles to alternative fuels, create a unified solar permit to streamline approval of solar projects and train code enforcement officers in the latest municipal energy codes. So far Mr. Mayr has made presentations to Dunkirk, Fredonia, Ellicottville, Allegany and Olean among others. Several other communities have been initially contacted, and have begun projects. Many communities have already preformed some of the projects and have applied for the grants. So far Busti is on track to receive the first of the clean energy grants. Several towns have installed EV charging stations and are not charging for the electricity. In anticipation of future demand, some towns have installed the charging stations with no EV cars currently registered in the area. Staff member Mayr has been working closely with the local governments on their projects and was even able to find program approved EV charging stations on-line for only $34.

Local Foods Program

Director Zink reported the local foods program is continuing. They are developing the region’s first Agriculture and Food System. The goal is to emphasize the impacts from food system activities in the area. The program would create a link between agriculture and food system functions as economic and community development priorities. It would include market-readiness training for producers and growers. This would include 2-4 farmer producer-buyer meet and greets.