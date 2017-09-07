Co. Wide Garage Sale

Next Weekend Enjoy Bargains and Barbecues

Next Saturday and Sunday, September 16 & 17 from 9-5pm, there will be antiques, lawn, garden and household supplies, produce and more bargains available at hundreds of garage sales throughout the day along Route 16. There will be plenty to eat during the day as well with roadside barbecues and the various restaurants along the route.

The participating Cattaraugus County communities are; Knapps Creek, Town of Olean, City of Olean, Hinsdale, Maplehurst, Ischua, Franklinville, Machias, Delevan, and Yorkshire; this offers 43 miles of garage sales. For complete map visit: www.enchantedmountains.com.

Garages sales will occur at private residences and at designated community selling points. BBQ’s will be hosted by some of the Fire Departments, and other community stops along Route 16. Plan to spend the day in the Enchanted Mountains.