Contractors Day @ HM

Contractors Day at HoliMont; January 26th

While sitting on a beach in Puerto Rico, two contractors took out a cocktail napkin and made a list of other contractors that ski. Knowing that winter is the off-season for their business, they thought they would start something new. These two contractors, Brad Banks from Midland Asphalt (member since 1994) and “Weed” Fredrick from ABC Paving Co., decided they would try to get some guys together for a ski day – hence “Contractor’s Day.”

In 1981, eleven men from Midland, ABC, Syracuse Supply, Oakgrove Construction, and Holmes and Murphy met on the slopes and had the first Contractor’s Ski Day, mixing a little business with a lot of pleasure. 36 years later, Contractor’s Day at HoliMont has become one of the most successful group ski days they host. Its success is due in part to the late Dave Pitkin.

The first Contractor’s Day was at Holiday Valley, but Dave, a former Director of HoliMont and a member, thought that HoliMont was the perfect place to have this function. He was right! It has grown every year with a maximum of 850+ people participating. Dave’s passion was the racing program. This year is the 31st Annual David Pitkin Memorial Ski Race, dedicated to him to commemorate his enduring spirit, his contributions to the HoliMont Racing Club, and his part in creating the racing hill.

Friday, January 26, 2018 is the 37th Annual Contractor’s Day at HoliMont sponsored by: B&L Wholesale Supply, Upstate Steel/Upstate Rebar, Milton Cat, Park Place Installations, Jamestown Macadam, Inc., C.P. Ward, Hamburg Overhead Door, Anderson Equipment Company, County Line Stone, International Chimney Corporation, Thermal Foams Inc, Noco, LaFarge, Lawley, Kanberra, Watts Architecture and LiftTech.