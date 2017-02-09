County Sheriff Whitcomb

Veteran of 26 yrs Assumes Post of Pres. of NYS Sheriff’s Assoc.

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

On January 25th Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb was sworn in as President of the NYS Sheriff’s Association. The Association was formed in 1934 as a support group for county sheriffs, helping guide them through the new laws passed by the dozen by the state legislature. There are 62 counties in New York State, and each county has a sheriff. In all but the smallest counties, the sheriff is elected. Sheriff Whitcomb worked his way up through the ranks in the Executive Board of the Association. Candidates for the Executive Board must be nominated by the membership, and the group votes on the final ballot of officers.

Now in his second term of office as Sheriff, the honor comes to a man who has dedicated his life to law enforcement. Born and raised in Salamanca, the officer attended Central Police Services Academy, graduating in 1990. A year later he joined the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department. He continued his education at St. Bonaventure earning a Masters in Counseling Education in 2001. At the Sheriff’s department, he worked his way up through the ranks, starting with detective, detective sergeant, lieutenant, under-sheriff, and finally on August 19th, 2009 became Sheriff.

“I’ve spent over 26 years here. It’s much greater than just the job, I’m part of the law enforcement family, and I’m very protective of that family.” That’s Sheriff Whitcomb reflecting on his many years of service. Although the mission has remained the same, the officer says the department has kept pace with the changing technology. Social media is a big part of that change. “We’ve become friendlier with the public through social media, and we continue to engage in innovative programs.”

The biggest challenge for the department has been the exponential growth of opiate addiction in the county. Sheriff Whitcomb tells me that in his early years of law enforcement he rarely ran into heroin, but says now, it is all too common. Today, all his officers carry Narcan, the counteracting agent for heroin overdose. “That’s a pretty drastic change,” he adds.

In both rolls as President of the Association and as County Sheriff, Whitcomb sees his role as guardian of both the public and his officers. “Being a Deputy Sheriff is unlike any other job, it’s very very stressful, it takes wear and tear on people, the cumulative exposure to trauma has its effects.” What he says next reveals the larger view he takes with both positrons. “We need to serve and protect, those who have chosen to serve and protect.”