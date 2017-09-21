Crafted Memorial Plaque

Veteran Bill O’Brien Creates a Plaque to Honor E’ville War Victims

Story and Photo By John Thomas

Staff Writer / Photographer

Any time you scroll down a list of names of honored war dead, they are just that: names. Family and friends of the deceased will have a connection to the name, but for the rest of us, we often know nothing about the life behind the name. For Vietnam veteran Bill O’Brien, this isn’t enough. The veteran had seen other memorials to soldiers in other communities. But, he found himself wondering, “Who were these guys? What was their unit of service? What was their rank?” He has created a plaque honoring the sons of Ellicottville who perished in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. But his lists not only the names of the dead, but the branch of service they served in, their rank, service position, their birth and death years, how they perished, and where their remains are now. Just that extra information alone allows the viewer to round out their impression of the individual. In some cases, even those sparse details are chilling. For example, Alton Eastman served on the submarine USS Amberjack. His line simply says “missing,” and you get the story of the sub that completely disappeared during the war. Or Joseph O’Connor, whose death date is June 6th, 1944: D-Day.

On Thursday, the 21st at 8pm Mr. O’Brian will present his completed plaque to the American Legion in a brief ceremony. It will be up to the Legion to decide where to display it. But the veteran has done more than the silent honorarium. He also created an album with the details of his research. It contains newspaper clippings, documents, and headstone applications. He will be donating copies of the album to the Ellicottville Memorial Library, and the Historical Society. It rounds out the story of the names on the plaque. “They (the veterans) should be remembered by more than just their names,” he tells me. It’s his way of paying back a debt, that as he says, “can’t be repaid, but we can remember.”

The retired corrections officer started the project in April of this year. Using the searchable newspaper database at the library, he scoured the pages for Ellicottville veterans. In addition, he found information on Ancestry.com. Slowly he developed a list of names and then cross-checked them with the names in the local cemeteries. He has dedicated the plaque to his friend from the 3rd grade: Orrie Macomb Jr., who served in Vietnam and is listed simply as KIA. In talking about the plaque, he grows reflective and says of service to the country, “Besides living a good life and raising a family, it’s the most significant thing you can do.”