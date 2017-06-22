Creating a Network of Trails

River Recreational Plan Coming Together

By Nicholas Pircio

Those who live along the Allegheny River know of its beauty, and want to make better use of it for fishing, boating and tourism. Toward that end, a plan is coming together to make that happen. Interested individuals came out on June 15th for an update as to where things stand during an open house held at the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College in Olean.

Recreational opportunities along the Allegheny River are growing, with a development plan to be ready by late summer or early September. That’s according to Mary George, who works for the City of Olean, the lead agency in the overall project. The idea is to eventually create a network of recreational trails and boat launches stretching from Portville in the east to Salamanca in the west. The plan is needed to identify opportunities to improve waterfront access, promote the underutilized river corridor, and attract recreation-based businesses to strengthen the local economy.

In addition to the City of Olean, partners in the project are the city of Salamanca, the towns of Allegany, Portville, Olean, Salamanca, and Carrollton, and the villages of Allegany and Portville.

A recent addition to the list of municipalities involved in the project is the Seneca Nation of Indians, and will include the Allegany Territory, thus broadening the scope of the recreational network to the Salamanca area. While Seneca Nation representatives were present at the JCC meeting, they declined to comment on specific projects, saying it will be up to the Tribal Council to approve those projects and issue public statements.

Projects currently in the works along the Allegheny River include boat launches near Portville, near the Two-Mile Road in Allegany, and at the Four-Mile Brewery in Olean.

Those already in existence are a boat launch on the First Street Bridge and the DEC Fishing Access Site off the South Nine Mile Road in Allegany, the South Union Street launch in Olean, and the Linn Launch off Steam Valley Road in Portville.

One more public participation workshop is anticipated, according to Mary George, resulting in further recommendations for additional projects. “We figure by September we will be finished with the plan. Each community can adopt the plan in their own municipality or town, but we can also partner together to come up with projects for the longer corridor.” She adds, “The plan supports the fact that you have engaged the public, engaged the businesses in the area, and have gotten their ideas. So you have a better chance to secure grants for your projects.”

George said a grant received last year will be used to fund two boat launches, one near the Four-Mile Brewery, the other on City of Olean-owned land. “It will be fully ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible and have parking. It will be located along East Riverside Drive where the city owns water well number two.” The current boat launch in Portville is also fully ADA accessible. Because of geographic restrictions, the boat launch in Allegany is not. “We’re working on making more of those places stopping points, even bathroom facilities or picnic areas that people would like. Portville has a great little picnic area that is fully handicapped-accessible.”

According to George, existing trails like the Allegheny River Trail through Olean and the Pennsy Trail through Salamanca will be connected as part of the long-range plan to make a linear trail between Portville and Salamanca. The trails have proven to be especially popular with pedestrians, dogs, and bicycle riders.

Whether or not existing levees along the river could be incorporated into the trail system would be up to the State of New York. “We would certainly love it if the levees were approved for use, and people do walk them. Things like that might change in the future.”