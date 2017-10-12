Cyclocross at HoliMont

2nd Annual Event Next Sunday October 22

HoliMont is hosting its second annual Cyclocross event next Sunday, October 22 at 10am. This is a race you don’t want to miss! The course will offer a mix of single track, grass, dirt and paved sections. Off camber sections and mud are possible and even probable. There will be at least 2 dismount areas, one with barriers.

This is probably one of the best venues for a 360 degree view of the action. Bring your friends and family to cheer you on and heckle the competition. Hand-ups of all kinds are always welcome. There are two flushing restrooms available on-site.

Grab a place to stay and make a weekend of it. Registration is through BikeReg.com.

For more information on this event please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1709134549395844.