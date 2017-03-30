Developing Relationships

6th Annual Farmer-Neighbor Dinner: Cattaraugus County

By Kerra Trivieri

The 6th annual Cattaraugus County Farmer-Neighbor Dinner (CCFN) will take place on Wednesday, April 12th at the West Valley Fire Hall. This valuable event is a great way for the Cattaraugus County community to come together for a night of developing and maintaining positive relationships between farm and non-farm neighbors.

“Cattaraugus is home to a vibrant and diverse agricultural industry that provides significant impact to the economy here,” said Agriculture Development Specialist Jean Davis. “The event originally got started to bring farmers and their neighbors together and has also turned into a great way to showcase what our farmers and businesses have to offer each other.”

The dinner provided to guests will have locally grown, fresh foods from all around Cattaraugus County and its surrounding areas. Exhibitor displays and appetizers will begin at 5:30pm, with dinner following shortly after at 6:45pm.

An awards ceremony will also take place and Farm of the Year, Conservation Farm of the Year, and Friend of Agriculture will all be recognized and honored for their efforts and contributions to the community.

“A committee is put together for the dinner that includes members from various Cattaraugus County organizations,” added Davis. “These include the Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board, Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, Farm Bureau, Soil and Water Conservation District, and Southern Tier Regional Planning and Development Board. Candidates are selected from the knowledge of all of these committee members.”

The evening will conclude with an informative presentation from Nichols Farm, a dairy farm based out of Farmersville Station.

“Each year, everyone has such a wonderful time,” Davis said. “All members of the event really work together as a team in organizing and making sure everything runs smoothly.”

The West Valley Fire Hall is located at 9091 Route 240. For more information on this year’s dinner or to purchase tickets, Miller can be contacted at 716-938-2318 or deborahmiller@cattco.org.