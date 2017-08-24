Disco at EBC on Chautauqua

Bemus Point’s Largest Disco Party

By Anna Hagley

While we are all busy seeing children off to school and college, Bemus Point is preparing to host a great stress-relief to balance out work and play with the largest party of the year, disco style, this Saturday August 26, 2017.

Bemus Point is a beautiful destination for enjoying the sun, lake and all that warm weather has to offer. EBC on Chautauqua, the newest EBC location, is ready to close out the summer in style, offering residents the chance to wind down with music and good company this weekend.

Start the evening off with the Bemus Bay Pops and the Boogie Wonder Band which will be playing live right across the street from Ellicottville Brewing Chautauqua. The outdoor music will begin at 8pm, and the disco party inside EBC Chautauqua is to be held from 9pm-1am. The brewpub and restaurant will adapt its eclectic fresh atmosphere for disco balls, John Travolta cutouts and unique cocktail offerings. For the EBC beer fans, their brews will also be available, and the restaurant boasts a beautiful lakeside view. The entire restaurant will be transformed to take you down memory lane back to Studio 54 for one night only.

Included in the restaurant makeover will be a disco-themed backdrop ready for you and your friends to capture photos of the good-hearted fun you’re sure to have. Once you’ve cozied up for a photo-op with the John Travolta stand-ups, VIP bottle service seating areas are available for you to enjoy. As you walk through the doors of EBC Chautauqua, you’re welcomed by red carpeting and cozy white leather furniture, as the professional DJ-controlled disco tunes and bright colors will set the mood for you to boogie the night away. The owner of the restaurant, Peter Kreinheder, and DJ Gilroy have been working on the music sets for the past month to create the perfect “Studio 54” vibe. It’s only right, then, that EBC encourages you to dress the part as well! $1000 in prizes are up for grabs for the best-dressed attendees. The bigger the bell-bottoms, the better!

Ellicottville Brewing Chautauqua, at 57 Lakeside Dr., Bemus Point, NY 14712 invites you to make Bemus Point your destination this weekend for what’s gearing up to be the largest and most memorable Chautauqua County disco party to date. Call 716-699-ALES for any additional questions.