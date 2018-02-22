What’s Shakin’ In E’ville

Distillery Takes the Gold

Ellicottville Distillery Corn Whiskey Wins Double Gold Medal

By Chad Neal

A couple years ago Ellicottville was blessed with it’s first distillery, The Agronomist. The Ellicottville Distillery located east of the village started making their spirits with locally sourced ingredients. Bryan Scharf is the distiller of their Corn Whiskey, Corn Vodka and Apple Vodka and also their newest product the Honey Spirit made with locally sourced honey. But the biggest news for The Agronomist is winning a double gold medal from the Fifty Best, which is an online guide for “fine living” and judges several different kinds of consumer goods and restaurants. Scharf was contacted last summer to enter his corn whiskey, moonshine into a competition by The Fifty Best publisher William Rosenberg. Scharf was recently bestowed the honor of receiving the Double Gold Medal prize from the competition for his The Agronomist New York State Corn Whiskey. The Fifty Best held the Moonshine tasting in New York City and sent Scharf the news of his prize. The Villager asked Scharf about the competition and he wrote:

“The tasting was back at the end of November and the guy who runs the tasting contacted me about it. [He] just wanted a bottle shipped to NYC along with product info. I thought that the spirit would do well and figured I didn’t have much to lose by sending it out. The guy who runs the tasting had contacted me about a year ago asking me to submit the Apple Vodka and I just never had time to get it shipped out. I did ask him how he found us up here and he said it was his job to, I thought that was funny. I think that winning the double gold shows that we are doing something right. I mean it’s hard to build confidence and momentum with a brand new endeavor and I think shows we are on the right track. I believe the product did well because of the equipment that we have and the way it’s distilled. I think that the German still is top of the line and definitely gives us a head start on making quality spirits. The way it is distilled keeps more of the natural flavors and characteristics of a good white whiskey. I believe in distilling less is better, so this was only distilled twice in a pot still then kept in stainless until proofed and bottled.

When I received the notice that the results were out I was sent a proof of the double gold that I could use in whatever form. So I am going to have stickers made that I can apply right to the label. Then maybe put a sign or something like that up in the tasting room. Also I will be offering the clear corn whiskey along with an aged corn whiskey around the middle of April.”

The Villager asked Scharf about comparing his product with similar spirits and he replied, “You know I hadn’t really ever thought to compare myself to any other spirit, because every craft spirit is unique in it’s own way, and that’s what makes the craft spirit industry so interesting and exciting at this time, and building awareness is a big thing to help build momentum for the industry. I am hoping to have a small batch gin out for summer and continuing to pile up the barrels of bourbon out here.”

Scharf’s The Agronomist Corn Whiskey is essentially moonshine. On The Fifty Best’s website thefiftybest.com, it says the moonshine is intrinsically linked to American history. There’s no other liquor on the shelves that has had a bigger impact on our country’s heritage. Along with Scharf’s other spirits he puts his best into distilling his product. The Corn Whiskey that he sent to the tasting and competition has been sold locally in the bars and restaurants. His other spirits are also available in the area’s restaurants and bars. And also his products can be tasted at The Ellicottville Distillery located off Route 242 east of the Village on Robbins Road right before Ashford Junction. Every Saturday The Ellicottville Distillery has their tasting room open from noon to 4:30, and Scharf said they may expand their hours as “we get more towards summer”.