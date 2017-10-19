Drama Club One Act Plays

Back By Popular Demand: ECS Presents Oct. 24 & 26

By Kerra Trivieri

During the 2016-2017 school year, the Ellicottville Central School District (ECSD) welcomed a new addition to the middle school drama department: one act plays. After a successful first year, the district’s second annual series of one acts will continue with great excitement this month.

“Material for this year’s performances was chosen based on the specific personalities and interpersonal interactions between the students who signed up for the plays,” said Director Jon Wilder. “We are also very excited about the addition of the monologues this year.”

Also featured this year will be more of a variety for audiences with several plays to attend. “Third,” a comedy, is about two adventurous high school students who spend their lunch period on the roof of their school.

“Phebe, Friendship, and a Fat Suit” will feature Meganne Chapman and Kayleigh Coolidge and their reactions to being cast in a Shakespearean play. Chapman will then join Louisa Benatovich and Abigail Sonnenberg in “The Pier Group,” during which three camp counselors exhibit some questionable behavior.

“Hopeless” will feature Emma Steffenhagen as a distraught girl, having recently been dumped by her boyfriend, looking for console in her friends played by Erin Quinn and Bri Winship. Quinn and Winship will take the stage again as one of them tries to convince the other that her recent tattoo is not of the famous children’s dinosaur in “Barney.”

In “Pink,” Lucas Adams tries to convince his friend, played by Gabe Snyder, that wearing the color pink will attract the ladies. Rounding out the series of plays, will be “Show and Tell” and “Happy Birthday” and other student actors will include Olivia Bacon, Abby Ploetz, Breanna Andrews, and Aleah Arena.

“We have 18 students involved on stage with freshman Alex Hunt behind the scenes in the light booth,” added Wilder. “They have been practicing three nights per week for seven straight weeks.”

The performers’ ages range from 7-12 grade and they are all looking forward to a memorable and enjoyable series of evening plays.

This month’s two nights of one act plays will take place on Tuesday, October 24th and Thursday, October 26th – both performances beginning at 7pm in the ECS auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 and audiences of all ages are invited to enjoy the hard work of a very talented group of students.